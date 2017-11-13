Corporate Capital Trust and KKR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell

Representatives from KKR will ring the opening bell tomorrow morning at
the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) to commemorate the listing of
Corporate Capital Trust, a business development company ("CCT or the
"the Company). Eric Eversole, President of Hiring our Heroes, a program
KKR supports that is dedicated to helping members of the military and
their families, will join the Company in ringing tomorrows opening bell.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006398/en/
Following the bell, the Companys common stock will begin trading under
the ticker symbol "CCT and the Companys new investment advisory
agreement with KKR Credit will become effective.
"The listing is a great milestone for CCT shareholders and the product
of a very successful partnership between KKR and CNL, said Todd
Builione, the incoming CEO of CCT and President of KKR Credit and
Capital Markets. "After the listing, shareholders will see an immediate
benefit from reduced fees and the ability to control the liquidity of
their holdings while we expect CCT, as a listed vehicle, will have
improved access to capital markets solutions and the ability to now
reach institutional investors, among others.
As of September 30, 2017, CCT had over $4.4 billion in total assets and
investments in 105 portfolio companies, with 73% of the portfolio in
senior secured investments. CCTs portfolio companies are diversified
across 21 industries. Since CCTs founding, the Company has lent
approximately $8.9 billion to over 450 companies.
Upon listing, CCT will be the largest business development company
listed on the NYSE and the third-largest externally-managed listed
business development company.
About Corporate Capital Trust
Corporate Capital Trust is a business development company that provides
investors an opportunity to access the middle market direct lending
opportunity. The Company is externally managed by KKR Credit and its
investment objective is to provide shareholders with stable recurring
income generation. The Company intends to meet its investment objective
by investing primarily in the debt of privately owned companies, with a
focus on originated transactions. For additional information, please
visit corporatecapitaltrust.com.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including credit, private equity, energy,
infrastructure and real estate, and, through its strategic manager
partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment
returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach,
employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with
KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its
partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment
opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs
investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For
additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit
KKR's website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
