13.11.2017 23:18
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Corporate Capital Trust and KKR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Representatives from KKR will ring the opening bell tomorrow morning at the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) to commemorate the listing of Corporate Capital Trust, a business development company ("CCT or the "the Company). Eric Eversole, President of Hiring our Heroes, a program KKR supports that is dedicated to helping members of the military and their families, will join the Company in ringing tomorrows opening bell.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006398/en/

Following the bell, the Companys common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol "CCT and the Companys new investment advisory agreement with KKR Credit will become effective.

"The listing is a great milestone for CCT shareholders and the product of a very successful partnership between KKR and CNL, said Todd Builione, the incoming CEO of CCT and President of KKR Credit and Capital Markets. "After the listing, shareholders will see an immediate benefit from reduced fees and the ability to control the liquidity of their holdings  while we expect CCT, as a listed vehicle, will have improved access to capital markets solutions and the ability to now reach institutional investors, among others.

As of September 30, 2017, CCT had over $4.4 billion in total assets and investments in 105 portfolio companies, with 73% of the portfolio in senior secured investments. CCTs portfolio companies are diversified across 21 industries. Since CCTs founding, the Company has lent approximately $8.9 billion to over 450 companies.

Upon listing, CCT will be the largest business development company listed on the NYSE and the third-largest externally-managed listed business development company.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust is a business development company that provides investors an opportunity to access the middle market direct lending opportunity. The Company is externally managed by KKR Credit and its investment objective is to provide shareholders with stable recurring income generation. The Company intends to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in the debt of privately owned companies, with a focus on originated transactions. For additional information, please visit corporatecapitaltrust.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including credit, private equity, energy, infrastructure and real estate, and, through its strategic manager partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.10.17
Ausblick: KKR präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Zurücklehnen und sein Geld für sich arbeiten lassen? Das wird immer schwieriger. Im Online-Seminar erhalten Sie am Dienstag ab 18 Uhr starke Tipps zum "Intelligenten Vermögensaufbau mit Portfolios".
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene KKR News

26.10.17Ausblick: KKR präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Weitere KKR News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Sendepause für ProSiebenSat.1 Media - ist jetzt Zeit für den Einstieg?
Plötzlicher Preisrutsch bei Gold am Freitagnachmittag: Das waren die Gründe!
UBS: Tesla Motors, Inc.: Trendfortsetzung nach unten möglich
Vontobel: Wall Street Insights - Das Ende der Niedrigzinsen
HSBC: CDAX® (Monthly) - Strategische Rückzugslinien
DZ BANK  DAX: Mittelfristiger Aufwärtstrendkanal unterschritten
DekaBank: Sieben neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wirtschaftsexperten wollen radikale Reformen bei der Grunderwerbsteuer
EU-Parlamentspräsident fordert doppelt so viel Geld für Europa
Das taugen Fondssparpläne
Diese neuen Rechte haben private Bauherren ab 2018
Kreise oder Quadrate  das sind die neuen Probleme der Banker

News von

Value meets trend: Dividende seit über 100 Jahren plus starke Charts
Evotec-Aktie setzt Talfahrt fort - Auch Medigene sackt ab
Börsencrash: Wiederholt sich die Geschichte?
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus - CompuGroup Medical-Aktie im TecDax gefragt

News von

Warum Italien eine Gefahr für ganz Europa sein könnte
Das Grundeinkommen nutzt vor allem Reichen, sagt Deutschlands bekanntester Armutsforscher
In Deutschland gibt es einen bedenklichen Investitionsstau, der die Zukunft des Landes gefährdet
Man sollte nur dann eine Immobilie kaufen, wenn man diese Bedingung erfüllen kann, sagt ein Finanzanalytiker
"Die Lage ist katastrophal": Auto-Experte Dudenhöffer erklärt, was Deutschland beim Umgang mit E-Autos falsch macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt stabil -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus

Renten steigen 2018 voraussichtlich um gut drei Prozent. OPEC erhöht Nachfrageprognose für 2018. EU-Börsenaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust mit Krypto-Währungen. Venezuela kämpft gegen Staatspleite - EU beschließt Sanktionen. CompuGroup-Aktie auf dem Weg zum Rekordhoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.11.17
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt stabil -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus
Ausland
13.11.17
Milliardenfusion geplant: Hasbro und Mattel wollen sich zusammentun - Mattel-Aktie hebt ab
Aktie im Fokus
13.11.17
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
AlibabaA117ME
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
GeelyA0CACX
General Electric Co.851144
Nordex AGA0D655
E.ON SEENAG99