CORRECTING and REPLACING: Carmila: Financial information as of September 30, 2017

Regulatory News:
Carmila (Paris:CARM):
This replaces the announcement made at 6:56 pm CET on October 24, 2017
due to the following corrections: Impacts of acquisitions and extensions
on rental income growth were reversed and have been changed.
Gross rental income for the first 9 months of 2017
Total Gross rental income as of September 30, 2017 amounted to Euro
225.2 million versus Euro 203.3 million for the same period in
2016, up +10.8%.
|
In Euro thousands
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
% change
2017/2016
|
Gross rental income
|
|
225,235
|
|
203,344
|
|
+10.8%
|
France
|
|
158,855
|
|
149,488
|
|
+6.3%
|
Spain
|
|
51,829
|
|
39,574
|
|
+31.0%
|
Italy
|
|
14,551
|
|
14,282
|
|
+1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The change in rental income was driven by the delivery of extensions of
shopping centers in Biarritz (phase 1 in November 2016 and phase 2 in
April 2017 totalizing +11,000 sqm GLA1), Bourges in November
2016 (+3,000 sqm GLA) and Nevers in November 2016 (addition of a +4,700
sqm GLA retail park) and acquisitions made in Spain in 2016 (FAN in
Palma de Mallorca, Murcia, Badalona and Burgos).
The change in Gross rental income on a like-for-like basis remains a
significant growth lever, driven by favorable rental uplifts in Spain
and France and the development of specialty leasing.
The growth in year-to-date Gross rental income at the end of September
2017 versus 2016 can be analyzed as follows:
- Impact of extensions delivered between October 1, 2016 and September
30, 2017: +2.2 points,
- Impact of acquisitions on Gross rental
income growth: +5.1 points,
- Growth in rental income on a
like-for-like basis: +2.3 points,
- Other changes in scope (mainly
the consolidation of Cardetys rental income as of June 1, 2017): +1.1
point.
_______________________
1
Gross leasable area
Operating activity in Q3 2017
Many extensions are in the final phase of construction this quarter to
be opened in the 4th quarter of this year: Turin-Nichelino, Pau-Lescar
and Crèches-sur-Saône and retail parks in Saint-Brieuc, Saint-Egrève,
Vannes and Evreux (phase 1).
Those projects are prelet at a level close to 100%, demonstrating the
relevance of Carmilas development strategy.
In the meantime, in the third quarter of 2017, 4,850 sqm GLA of
medium-sized stores were delivered at the Rambouillet site with the
openings of Cultura, Vib's and Besson. A restaurant will complete the
scheme by the end of the year.
The rental activity of the quarter remained dynamic with nearly 230
leases signed in the three months bringing the number of leases signed
during the first nine months of the year to 742.
Outlook
The Group confirms its confidence in its ability to achieve its
objectives of 2017 Recurring Earnings in the higher part of the range of
Euro 175 million Euro 180 million indicated at the IPO.
*******
Next events and publications:
November 27, 2017 (8h15): Shareholders General
Meeting.
November 27, 2017
(after market close):
Detachment of the coupon.
November 30, 2017: 2017 interim
dividend payment (reimbursement of Additional paid-in capital).
*******
About Carmila
Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in
order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour
stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with
Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 205 shopping centers
in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and
was valued at Euro 5.6 bn as at June 30,, 2017. Inspired by a genuine
retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated
to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing,
shopping centre management and portfolio management.
Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and
benefits from the "SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171024006671/en/