25.04.2017 23:40
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Cellectis to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

This replaces the announcement made at 22:30 CET April 25, 2017 due to the following corrections: Under "Oral presentation," the second line should read: Philippe Duchateau, PhD. Chief Scientific Officer, Cellectis.

Cellectis to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells, today announced that data on its gene-edited allogeneic off-the-shelf CAR T-cell immunotherapies (UCART) will be presented at the ASGCT 20th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held from May 10th to 13th, 2017 in Washington, D.C., USA.

Oral presentation:

Development of Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy
Philippe Duchateau, PhD. Chief Scientific Officer, Cellectis

Session: 300 - Clinical Advancement of Gene Editing-Moving New Science to the Clinic - Organized by the Clinical Trials and Regulatory Affairs Committee

Friday, May 12, 2017 from 8:35 AM to 9:10 AM EST
Lincoln 2, 3, 4

Poster presentations:

176 - Genome-Wide Analysis of TALEN® Activity in Primary Cells
Brian Busser, Sonal Temburni, Aymeric Duclert, Philippe Duchateau and Laurent Poirot

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction I
Wednesday May 10, 2017 at 5:30 PM EST
Exhibit Hall A & B South

114 - UCART22: An Allogeneic Adoptive Immunotherapy for Leukemia Targeting CD22 with CAR T-cells
Anne-Sophie Gautron, Cécile Schiffer-Mannioui, Alan Marechal, Severine Thomas, Agnes Gouble, Laurent Poirot, Julianne Smith

Session: Cancer-Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines I
Wednesday May 10, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 7:30pm EST
Exhibit Hall A & B South

372 - Manufacturing of Gene-Modified Mouse CAR T-Cells
Laurent Poirot, Brian Busser, Sonal Temburni, Philippe Duchateau

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II
Thursday May 11, 2017 from 5:15 PM to 7:15 PM EST
Exhibit Hall A & B South

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and meganucleases as well as its pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells. Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe, for shares in Cellectis in any country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Companys objectives based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Companys management only and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the Company to fail to achieve the objectives expressed by the forward-looking statements above.

