Craft Brew Alliance Reports Third Quarter Results; Kona Depletions up 9% in Third Quarter and 10% Year to Date

Craft
Brew Alliance, Inc. ("CBA) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing
company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended
September 30, 2017. Third quarter results include continued robust
depletion growth for Kona, as well as strong EPS performance driven by
improving fundamentals, including revenue per barrel growth, gross
margin expansion, and ongoing tighter management of Selling, General &
Administrative (SG&A) expenses.
Kona Continues to Outpace Across Segments
Against a backdrop of intensifying market pressure and competition, Kona
continued to outperform all segments of the beer market, growing
depletions by 9% in the third quarter and 10% year to date. As the
cornerstone of CBAs "Kona Plus portfolio strategy, Konas strong brand
identity and distinctive island-inspired beers resonate with consumers
from its home market of Hawaii, where Kona has grown 8% year to date, to
around the world as evidenced by Konas continued double-digit
international shipment growth. Kona flagship Big Wave Golden Ale
delivered 15% depletions growth in the third quarter, driving a 25%
increase in depletions year to date, and Hanalei Island IPA, Konas
latest national beer launched earlier this year, remains a top seller in
its category and a top 10 new craft brand nationally.
Strong Improvements in Business Fundamentals
Our progress strengthening CBAs business fundamentals accelerated in
the third quarter. Net sales grew 3% compared to the same period last
year, driven by stronger revenue management as reflected in improved
revenue per barrel. Gross profit increased by 14%, and gross margin
expanded by 350 basis points to 34.2% over the same period last year, as
a result of higher revenue per barrel and brewery optimization efforts,
including the shutdown of our Woodinville brewery, expansion of
production in Fort Collins, and operational efficiencies in our
largest-volume brewery in Portland. With ongoing cost control
management, we continued to invest in the Kona brand, contributing to an
increase of 30 basis points in SG&A expense.
Substantive Progress Leveraging AB Agreements
We continued to leverage our
recent agreements with Anheuser-Busch ("AB). Building on the
successful launch of our contract brewing partnership earlier this year,
we expanded CBA brewing volumes in ABs Fort Collins brewery.
Additionally, as previously discussed, we continued working with AB on a
deliberate and strategic approach to grow Kona internationally, which
included the pilot distribution of Kona beers in key global beer
markets. In 2018, we anticipate enhanced performance as a result of
inclusion of our brands in ABs wholesaler planning process.
Clarifying Year-End Expectations
Based on our third quarter and year-to-date results, we are revising and
tightening certain aspects of our 2017 guidance to provide more clarity
around our expectations for the full year. We expect to deliver
full-year revenue growth of 3.5% to 5%, underpinned by healthy increases
in pricing and changes in mix, as well as previously disclosed recurring
AB international distribution payments and a one-time contract brewing
shortfall fee. We are revising our estimates for depletions, which we
expect will range between flat and a decrease of 2%, as well as for
shipments, which we estimate will range between a decrease of 2% and a
decrease of 4%. Additionally, we expect gross margin to come in at the
mid to high end of guidance and SG&A to be at the low end of the range.
Further, we have narrowed the range for capital expenditures.
Third quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial
highlights:
-
Overall depletions decreased 2% for the quarter and 1% year to date,
compared to the same periods last year, while depletions for Kona
maintained strong growth, increasing 9% in the third quarter and 10%
year to date.
-
Shipments were relatively flat in the third quarter and down 3% year
to date, compared to the same periods last year.
-
Net sales increased 3% to $56.6 million in the third quarter and 3% to
$161.5 million year to date over the comparable periods in 2016,
primarily attributed to increases in average unit pricing and brand
mix, alternating proprietorship sales, and, in the nine-month period,
the benefit of international distribution fees earned from AB. The
increases were partially offset by decreases in our brewpub sales and,
in the nine-month period, a decrease in our shipment volumes as a
result of previously discussed efforts to reduce inventory levels.
-
Third quarter gross profit increased by 14%, to $19.4 million, over
the third quarter in 2016. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 9%,
to $50.4 million, compared to the same period last year, driven by
pricing and brand mix, the AB international distribution payment, a
one-time contract brewing shortfall fee, and overall improvements in
cost of goods sold.
-
Third quarter gross margin increased by 350 basis points to 34.2%
compared to the third quarter of 2016, driven by a 460-basis point
expansion in beer gross margin through improved cost of goods sold
and healthy pricing, offset by lower pub gross margin.
-
Year-to-date gross margin increased by 170 basis points to 31.2%
compared to the same period in 2016, reflecting favorability in
recurring non-operational benefits, including the AB international
distribution payment, and one-time contract brewing shortfall fee,
partially offset by lower cost absorption and a decrease in pub
foot traffic.
-
SG&A for the third quarter was $16.3 million, a 3% increase over the
third quarter of 2016, and $47.4 million year to date, a 2% increase
over the same period last year.
-
The third quarter increase primarily reflects increased in-market
promotional costs, as well as costs related to the reorganization
of our IT resources, partially offset by a decrease in general and
administrative costs.
-
The increase in year-to-date SG&A expense is primarily due to
increases in employee benefit-related costs, professional fees,
and the reorganization of our IT resources, partially offset by
the timing of creative and media spend.
-
Diluted net income per share was $0.09 for the third quarter, an
increase of $0.06 over the third quarter in 2016. For the year-to-date
period, diluted net income per share was $0.09, an increase of $0.11
over the same period last year.
"We feel really good about our third quarter results across a number of
dimensions be that in terms of our performance in the context of a
fiercely competitive market, our absolute performance relative to last
year, and our performance relative to our peers, said Andy Thomas,
chief executive officer, CBA. "Kona continues to distinguish itself with
bright prospects for the future, our business fundamentals continue to
improve, and our relationship with AB is providing ever greater value to
our stakeholders.
Updated financial guidance for full-year 2017:
-
Average price increases of 1% to 2% are unchanged and do not reflect
the recurring AB international distribution payments or the one-time
contract brewing shortfall fee that will be recognized in the fourth
quarter.
-
Depletions are now expected to range between a decrease of 2% and flat
compared to last year.
-
Shipments are now expected to range between a decrease of 4% and a
decrease of 2%, primarily reflecting our decision to focus the
remainder of the year on maximizing our owned brand portfolio, led by
Kona, alongside our existing partner portfolio, including Appalachian
Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, and Wynwood Brewing Co., and to not
bring on additional partners at this time.
-
Total gross margin remains in the range of 30.5% to 32.5%, and we
expect to be at the mid to higher end of the range.
-
SG&A ranging from $61 million to $63 million, reflecting an increase
in marketing spend and SG&A cost optimization. As we leverage
investments made in prior years and seek to improve efficiencies, we
expect to be at the lower end of the range.
-
Our capital expenditure range has been narrowed and is expected to be
approximately $18 million to $20 million, reflecting continued work on
previously disclosed projects, including the new Kona brewery and the
Redhook brewpub in Seattle.
"CBAs third quarter revenue growth, improved cost management, and
operational efficiencies have contributed to our solid year-to-date
results. Despite adjusting guidance ranges in some areas to reflect the
dynamic market in which we operate, we remain confident in delivering
EPS performance well ahead of last year, said Joe Vanderstelt, chief
financial officer, CBA.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that state the Companys or
managements intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for
the future, including depletions, shipments and sales growth, price
increases, lower inventory levels, and gross margin rate improvement,
the level and effect of SG&A expense and business development,
anticipated capital spending, and the benefits or improvements to be
realized from strategic initiatives and capital projects, are
forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Companys
actual results could differ materially from those projected in such
forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the
Companys SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Companys
report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Copies of
these documents may be found on the Companys website, www.craftbrew.com,
or obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC.
About Craft Brew Alliance
CBA is an independent craft brewing company that brews, brands, and
brings to market world-class American craft beers.
Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a
dynamic, fast-growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional
breweries and innovative lifestyle brands Appalachian Mountain Brewery,
Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider
Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the
growth and development of its brands in todays increasingly competitive
beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution
capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong
focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.
Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates
breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50
U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more
information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
60,040
|
|
|
$
|
58,660
|
|
|
|
$
|
171,010
|
|
|
$
|
166,747
|
|
Less excise taxes
|
|
|
3,402
|
|
|
|
3,457
|
|
|
|
|
9,520
|
|
|
|
10,044
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
56,638
|
|
|
|
55,203
|
|
|
|
|
161,490
|
|
|
|
156,703
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
37,254
|
|
|
|
38,229
|
|
|
|
|
111,108
|
|
|
|
110,514
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
19,384
|
|
|
|
16,974
|
|
|
|
|
50,382
|
|
|
|
46,189
|
|
As percentage of net sales
|
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
31.2
|
%
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
16,328
|
|
|
|
15,876
|
|
|
|
|
47,357
|
|
|
|
46,348
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
3,056
|
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
|
3,025
|
|
|
|
(159
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
(186
|
)
|
|
|
|
(533
|
)
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
19
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
|
|
2,446
|
|
|
|
(660
|
)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
|
(264
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,751
|
|
|
$
|
552
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,688
|
|
|
$
|
(396
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
19,296
|
|
|
|
19,244
|
|
|
|
|
19,278
|
|
|
|
19,213
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
19,443
|
|
|
|
19,343
|
|
|
|
|
19,401
|
|
|
|
19,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shipments (in barrels):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Brands
|
|
|
205,200
|
|
|
|
202,100
|
|
|
|
|
572,600
|
|
|
|
583,500
|
|
Contract Brewing
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
6,300
|
|
|
|
|
13,700
|
|
|
|
20,500
|
|
Total shipments
|
|
|
207,900
|
|
|
|
208,400
|
|
|
|
|
586,300
|
|
|
|
604,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in depletions (1)
|
|
|
-2
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
-1
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Change in depletions reflects the period-over-period change in
barrel volume sales of beer by wholesalers to retailers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
|
$
|
410
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
28,894
|
|
|
|
23,742
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
17,659
|
|
|
|
20,906
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
23,462
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,372
|
|
|
|
2,029
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
71,792
|
|
|
|
47,087
|
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
|
106,380
|
|
|
|
122,347
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
12,917
|
|
|
|
12,917
|
Intangible, equity method investment and other assets, net
|
|
|
20,925
|
|
|
|
19,548
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
212,014
|
|
|
$
|
201,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
25,088
|
|
|
$
|
18,253
|
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|
|
|
6,170
|
|
|
|
5,858
|
Refundable deposits
|
|
|
5,477
|
|
|
|
6,804
|
Other accrued expenses
|
|
|
7,587
|
|
|
|
1,943
|
Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
46,053
|
|
|
|
34,170
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net of current portion
|
|
|
23,527
|
|
|
|
29,020
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
19,996
|
|
|
|
19,821
|
Total common shareholders' equity
|
|
|
122,438
|
|
|
|
118,888
|
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
212,014
|
|
|
$
|
201,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
$
|
(396
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
7,904
|
|
|
|
|
8,056
|
|
Loss on sale or disposal of Property, equipment and leasehold
improvements
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Other, including stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
|
655
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
(4,886
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,816
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
|
|
(2,902
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|
|
|
13,096
|
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
Refundable deposits
|
|
|
(884
|
)
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
22,463
|
|
|
|
|
2,867
|
|
Cash Flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for Property, equipment and leasehold improvements
|
|
|
(16,170
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12,206
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of Property, equipment and leasehold improvements
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Expenditures for long-term deposits
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(925
|
)
|
Investment in Wynwood
|
|
|
(2,101
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(18,176
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,123
|
)
|
Cash Flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on debt and capital lease obligations
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
|
(477
|
)
|
Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving line of credit
|
|
|
(3,922
|
)
|
|
|
|
10,138
|
|
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Tax payments related to stock-based awards
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(4,324
|
)
|
|
|
|
9,755
|
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
|
(501
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
|
911
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
|
|
$
|
410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
|
Select Financial Information on a Trailing Twelve Month Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
207,294
|
|
|
|
$
|
205,942
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
63,792
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,674
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,118
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
As percentage of net sales
|
|
|
30.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
29.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
60,233
|
|
|
|
|
59,567
|
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
3,559
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,107
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,452
|
|
|
|
68.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,764
|
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
|
$
|
901
|
|
|
|
104.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
125.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shipments (in barrels):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Brands
|
|
|
738,000
|
|
|
|
|
772,600
|
|
|
|
|
(34,600
|
)
|
|
|
(4.5
|
)%
|
Contract Brewing
|
|
|
19,900
|
|
|
|
|
29,200
|
|
|
|
|
(9,300
|
)
|
|
|
(31.8
|
)%
|
Total shipments
|
|
|
757,900
|
|
|
|
|
801,800
|
|
|
|
|
(43,900
|
)
|
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in depletions (1)
|
|
|
-2
|
%
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Change in depletions reflects the period-over-period change in
barrel volume sales of beer by wholesalers to retailers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosures Regarding
Non-GAAP Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,751
|
|
|
$
|
552
|
|
|
$
|
1,688
|
|
|
$
|
(396
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
|
(264
|
)
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
2,371
|
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
|
|
7,709
|
|
|
|
7,926
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
642
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
5,842
|
|
|
$
|
4,139
|
|
|
$
|
11,992
|
|
|
$
|
8,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBA has presented Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA) in these tables to provide
investors with additional information to evaluate our operating
performance on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by
management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before
interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based
compensation and other non-cash charges, including net gain or loss on
disposal of property, equipment and leasehold improvements. We use
Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to evaluate operating
performance, to plan and forecast future periods operating performance,
and as an incentive compensation target for certain management personnel.
As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of operating performance or
liquidity calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting
principles in the United States of America ("GAAP), this measure should
not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income
(loss) as an indicator of operating performance, or net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities as an indicator of liquidity. The use of
Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) has limitations as an
analytical tool, including the inability to determine profitability; the
exclusion of interest expense and associated cash requirements, given
the level of our indebtedness; and the exclusion of depreciation and
amortization which represent significant and unavoidable operating
costs, given the capital expenditures needed to maintain our operations.
We compensate for these limitations by relying on GAAP results. Our
computation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures
used by other companies. As Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain financial
information compared with net income (loss) and net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures, users of this financial information should consider
the types of events and transactions which are excluded. The table above
shows a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss).
