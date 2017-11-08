08.11.2017 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Craft Brew Alliance Reports Third Quarter Results; Kona Depletions up 9% in Third Quarter and 10% Year to Date

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. ("CBA) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Third quarter results include continued robust depletion growth for Kona, as well as strong EPS performance driven by improving fundamentals, including revenue per barrel growth, gross margin expansion, and ongoing tighter management of Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Kona Continues to Outpace Across Segments

Against a backdrop of intensifying market pressure and competition, Kona continued to outperform all segments of the beer market, growing depletions by 9% in the third quarter and 10% year to date. As the cornerstone of CBAs "Kona Plus portfolio strategy, Konas strong brand identity and distinctive island-inspired beers resonate with consumers  from its home market of Hawaii, where Kona has grown 8% year to date, to around the world as evidenced by Konas continued double-digit international shipment growth. Kona flagship Big Wave Golden Ale delivered 15% depletions growth in the third quarter, driving a 25% increase in depletions year to date, and Hanalei Island IPA, Konas latest national beer launched earlier this year, remains a top seller in its category and a top 10 new craft brand nationally.

Strong Improvements in Business Fundamentals

Our progress strengthening CBAs business fundamentals accelerated in the third quarter. Net sales grew 3% compared to the same period last year, driven by stronger revenue management as reflected in improved revenue per barrel. Gross profit increased by 14%, and gross margin expanded by 350 basis points to 34.2% over the same period last year, as a result of higher revenue per barrel and brewery optimization efforts, including the shutdown of our Woodinville brewery, expansion of production in Fort Collins, and operational efficiencies in our largest-volume brewery in Portland. With ongoing cost control management, we continued to invest in the Kona brand, contributing to an increase of 30 basis points in SG&A expense.

Substantive Progress Leveraging AB Agreements

We continued to leverage our recent agreements with Anheuser-Busch ("AB). Building on the successful launch of our contract brewing partnership earlier this year, we expanded CBA brewing volumes in ABs Fort Collins brewery. Additionally, as previously discussed, we continued working with AB on a deliberate and strategic approach to grow Kona internationally, which included the pilot distribution of Kona beers in key global beer markets. In 2018, we anticipate enhanced performance as a result of inclusion of our brands in ABs wholesaler planning process.

Clarifying Year-End Expectations

Based on our third quarter and year-to-date results, we are revising and tightening certain aspects of our 2017 guidance to provide more clarity around our expectations for the full year. We expect to deliver full-year revenue growth of 3.5% to 5%, underpinned by healthy increases in pricing and changes in mix, as well as previously disclosed recurring AB international distribution payments and a one-time contract brewing shortfall fee. We are revising our estimates for depletions, which we expect will range between flat and a decrease of 2%, as well as for shipments, which we estimate will range between a decrease of 2% and a decrease of 4%. Additionally, we expect gross margin to come in at the mid to high end of guidance and SG&A to be at the low end of the range. Further, we have narrowed the range for capital expenditures.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial highlights:

  • Overall depletions decreased 2% for the quarter and 1% year to date, compared to the same periods last year, while depletions for Kona maintained strong growth, increasing 9% in the third quarter and 10% year to date.
  • Shipments were relatively flat in the third quarter and down 3% year to date, compared to the same periods last year.
  • Net sales increased 3% to $56.6 million in the third quarter and 3% to $161.5 million year to date over the comparable periods in 2016, primarily attributed to increases in average unit pricing and brand mix, alternating proprietorship sales, and, in the nine-month period, the benefit of international distribution fees earned from AB. The increases were partially offset by decreases in our brewpub sales and, in the nine-month period, a decrease in our shipment volumes as a result of previously discussed efforts to reduce inventory levels.
  • Third quarter gross profit increased by 14%, to $19.4 million, over the third quarter in 2016. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 9%, to $50.4 million, compared to the same period last year, driven by pricing and brand mix, the AB international distribution payment, a one-time contract brewing shortfall fee, and overall improvements in cost of goods sold.
    • Third quarter gross margin increased by 350 basis points to 34.2% compared to the third quarter of 2016, driven by a 460-basis point expansion in beer gross margin through improved cost of goods sold and healthy pricing, offset by lower pub gross margin.
    • Year-to-date gross margin increased by 170 basis points to 31.2% compared to the same period in 2016, reflecting favorability in recurring non-operational benefits, including the AB international distribution payment, and one-time contract brewing shortfall fee, partially offset by lower cost absorption and a decrease in pub foot traffic.
  • SG&A for the third quarter was $16.3 million, a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2016, and $47.4 million year to date, a 2% increase over the same period last year.
    • The third quarter increase primarily reflects increased in-market promotional costs, as well as costs related to the reorganization of our IT resources, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative costs.
    • The increase in year-to-date SG&A expense is primarily due to increases in employee benefit-related costs, professional fees, and the reorganization of our IT resources, partially offset by the timing of creative and media spend.
  • Diluted net income per share was $0.09 for the third quarter, an increase of $0.06 over the third quarter in 2016. For the year-to-date period, diluted net income per share was $0.09, an increase of $0.11 over the same period last year.

"We feel really good about our third quarter results across a number of dimensions  be that in terms of our performance in the context of a fiercely competitive market, our absolute performance relative to last year, and our performance relative to our peers, said Andy Thomas, chief executive officer, CBA. "Kona continues to distinguish itself with bright prospects for the future, our business fundamentals continue to improve, and our relationship with AB is providing ever greater value to our stakeholders.

Updated financial guidance for full-year 2017:

  • Average price increases of 1% to 2% are unchanged and do not reflect the recurring AB international distribution payments or the one-time contract brewing shortfall fee that will be recognized in the fourth quarter.
  • Depletions are now expected to range between a decrease of 2% and flat compared to last year.
  • Shipments are now expected to range between a decrease of 4% and a decrease of 2%, primarily reflecting our decision to focus the remainder of the year on maximizing our owned brand portfolio, led by Kona, alongside our existing partner portfolio, including Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, and Wynwood Brewing Co., and to not bring on additional partners at this time.
  • Total gross margin remains in the range of 30.5% to 32.5%, and we expect to be at the mid to higher end of the range.
  • SG&A ranging from $61 million to $63 million, reflecting an increase in marketing spend and SG&A cost optimization. As we leverage investments made in prior years and seek to improve efficiencies, we expect to be at the lower end of the range.
  • Our capital expenditure range has been narrowed and is expected to be approximately $18 million to $20 million, reflecting continued work on previously disclosed projects, including the new Kona brewery and the Redhook brewpub in Seattle.

"CBAs third quarter revenue growth, improved cost management, and operational efficiencies have contributed to our solid year-to-date results. Despite adjusting guidance ranges in some areas to reflect the dynamic market in which we operate, we remain confident in delivering EPS performance well ahead of last year, said Joe Vanderstelt, chief financial officer, CBA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state the Companys or managements intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future, including depletions, shipments and sales growth, price increases, lower inventory levels, and gross margin rate improvement, the level and effect of SG&A expense and business development, anticipated capital spending, and the benefits or improvements to be realized from strategic initiatives and capital projects, are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Companys actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Companys SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Companys report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Copies of these documents may be found on the Companys website, www.craftbrew.com, or obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC.

About Craft Brew Alliance

CBA is an independent craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, fast-growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in todays increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.

         
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

  2017     2016     2017     2016  
 
Sales $ 60,040 $ 58,660 $ 171,010 $ 166,747
Less excise taxes   3,402     3,457     9,520     10,044  
Net sales 56,638 55,203 161,490 156,703
Cost of sales   37,254     38,229     111,108     110,514  
Gross profit 19,384 16,974 50,382 46,189
As percentage of net sales 34.2 % 30.7 % 31.2 % 29.5 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses   16,328     15,876     47,357     46,348  
Operating income (loss) 3,056 1,098 3,025 (159 )
Interest expense (179 ) (186 ) (533 ) (520 )
Other income (expense), net   (59 )   7     (46 )   19  
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,818 919 2,446 (660 )
Income tax provision (benefit)   1,067     367     758     (264 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,751   $ 552   $ 1,688   $ (396 )
 
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.09   $ 0.03   $ 0.09   $ (0.02 )
 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic   19,296     19,244     19,278     19,213  
Diluted   19,443     19,343     19,401     19,213  
 
Total shipments (in barrels):
Core Brands 205,200 202,100 572,600 583,500
Contract Brewing   2,700     6,300     13,700     20,500  
Total shipments   207,900     208,400     586,300     604,000  
 
Change in depletions (1)   -2 %   0 %   -1 %   0 %
 
(1) Change in depletions reflects the period-over-period change in barrel volume sales of beer by wholesalers to retailers.
 
     
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
September 30,
2017 2016
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 405 $ 410
Accounts receivable, net 28,894 23,742
Inventory, net 17,659 20,906
Assets held for sale 23,462 -
Other current assets   1,372   2,029
Total current assets 71,792 47,087
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 106,380 122,347
Goodwill 12,917 12,917
Intangible, equity method investment and other assets, net   20,925   19,548
Total assets $ 212,014 $ 201,899
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 25,088 $ 18,253
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 6,170 5,858
Refundable deposits 5,477 6,804
Other accrued expenses 7,587 1,943
Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations   1,731   1,312
Total current liabilities 46,053 34,170
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net of current portion 23,527 29,020
Other long-term liabilities 19,996 19,821
Total common shareholders' equity   122,438   118,888
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 212,014 $ 201,899
 
     
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

  2017     2016  
 
Cash Flows From operating activities:
Net income (loss) $ 1,688 $ (396 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 7,904 8,056
Loss on sale or disposal of Property, equipment and leasehold improvements 164 16
Deferred income taxes (168 ) 174
Other, including stock-based compensation 1,851 655
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net (4,886 ) (4,816 )
Inventories 1,371 (2,902 )
Other current assets 1,124 410
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 13,096 736
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 1,203 389
Refundable deposits   (884 )   545  
Net cash provided by operating activities 22,463 2,867
Cash Flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for Property, equipment and leasehold improvements (16,170 ) (12,206 )
Proceeds from sale of Property, equipment and leasehold improvements 95 8
Expenditures for long-term deposits - (925 )
Investment in Wynwood   (2,101 )   -  
Net cash used in investing activities (18,176 ) (13,123 )
Cash Flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on debt and capital lease obligations (483 ) (477 )
Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving line of credit (3,922 ) 10,138
Proceeds from issuances of common stock 98 172
Tax payments related to stock-based awards   (17 )   (78 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (4,324 )   9,755  
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (37 ) (501 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   442     911  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 405   $ 410  
 
             
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
Select Financial Information on a Trailing Twelve Month Basis
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

  2017     2016   Change % Change
 
Net sales $ 207,294 $ 205,942 $ 1,352 0.7 %
 
Gross profit $ 63,792 $ 61,674 $ 2,118 3.4 %
As percentage of net sales 30.8 % 29.9 % 90 bps
 
Selling, general and administrative expenses   60,233     59,567     666   1.1 %
Operating income $ 3,559   $ 2,107   $ 1,452   68.9 %
 
Net income $ 1,764   $ 863   $ 901   104.4 %
 
Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.09   $ 0.04   $ 0.05   125.0 %
 
Total shipments (in barrels):
Core Brands 738,000 772,600 (34,600 ) (4.5 )%
Contract Brewing   19,900     29,200     (9,300 ) (31.8 )%
Total shipments   757,900     801,800     (43,900 ) (5.5 )%
 
Change in depletions (1)   -2 %   0 %
 
(1) Change in depletions reflects the period-over-period change in barrel volume sales of beer by wholesalers to retailers.
 
       

Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

     
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2017 2016 2017   2016  
 
 
Net income (loss) $ 1,751 $ 552 $ 1,688 $ (396 )
Interest expense 179 186 533 520
Income tax provision (benefit) 1,067 367 758 (264 )
Depreciation expense 2,371 2,651 7,709 7,926
Amortization expense 65 43 195 130
Stock-based compensation 391 333 945 642
Loss on disposal of assets   18   7   164   16  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,842 $ 4,139 $ 11,992 $ 8,574  
 

CBA has presented Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA) in these tables to provide investors with additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other non-cash charges, including net gain or loss on disposal of property, equipment and leasehold improvements. We use Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to evaluate operating performance, to plan and forecast future periods operating performance, and as an incentive compensation target for certain management personnel.

As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of operating performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP), this measure should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as an indicator of liquidity. The use of Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) has limitations as an analytical tool, including the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense and associated cash requirements, given the level of our indebtedness; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization which represent significant and unavoidable operating costs, given the capital expenditures needed to maintain our operations. We compensate for these limitations by relying on GAAP results. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. As Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain financial information compared with net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions which are excluded. The table above shows a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss).

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.11.17
Ausblick: Craft Brew Alliance legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.06.17
Why Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. Stock Jumped 22.8% in May (MotleyFool)
04.05.17
Why Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Stock Is Surging Today (MotleyFool)
04.05.17
Why Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Stock Is Surging Today (FOX Business)
11.01.17
Why Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. Stock Bounced 11% Last Month (MotleyFool)
11.01.17
Why Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. Stock Bounced 11% Last Month (FOX Business)
16.12.16
Why First Solar, Core-Mark Holding, and Craft Brew Alliance Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
16.12.16
Why First Solar, Core-Mark Holding, and Craft Brew Alliance Jumped Today (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Craft Brew Alliance News
RSS Feed
Craft Brew Alliance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.08.2015Craft Brew Alliance BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
06.08.2015Craft Brew Alliance BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Craft Brew Alliance Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Craft Brew Alliance News

06.11.17Ausblick: Craft Brew Alliance legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere Craft Brew Alliance News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital - Das Whitepaper
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
OPEC sieht kaum Spielraum für höhere OPEC-Produktion bis 2025
UBS: Daimler AG: Aufwärtstrend vorerst gestoppt
Vontobel: Rohöl weiter im Aufwind, Gold bleibt unter Druck
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - "bearish engulfing" als Startschuss?
DZ BANK  DAX: Gewinnmitnahmen nach neuem Allzeithoch
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bei schwächelndem Depot: Mit Fresenius 13,4% bis Jahresende
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Craft Brew Alliance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auf der Baustelle darf die Luft noch tödlich sein
Das Öl-Kartell kapituliert vor seinem mächtigsten Gegner
US-Handelsminister Ross soll beim Vermögen übertrieben haben
EZB warnt vor 865-Milliarden-Euro-Risiko
Die glorreichen Fünf machen den Dax so stark

News von

Achtung, fertig, Gold: Edelmetall bricht den Abwärtstrend
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Im DAX sind locker noch mal 300 Punkte drin
Gold-Aktien: Agnico Eagle und Co.: Bei diesen vier Papieren sind die Kurschancen glänzend
Wirecard-Aktie unter Druck: Medienbericht belastet - Unternehmen wehrt sich

News von

Nahost-Experten: Was das Chaos in Saudi-Arabien für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet
Die Bitcoin-Blase ist anders als alles, was wir zuletzt gesehen haben
Gedankenexperiment eines Harvard-Professors: Warum die Empörung über Superreiche falsch ist
Ökonom warnt vor dem gefährlichen Einfluss von Facebook, Apple und Co. auf die Wirtschaft
Ein Honda ist das preiswerteste High-Tech-Auto, das man kaufen kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Miniplus -- Dow Jones endet kaum verändert -- Bitcoin schießt auf nie gesehene Höhen -- HeidelbergCement übertrifft Erwartungen -- Vonovia, EVOTEC, Snap, Bitcoin im Fokus

ProSiebenSat.1 senkt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2017. Lufthansa-Anleger machen weiter Kasse. Energieversorger Engie verkauft Teile des Gasgeschäfts an TOTAL. Fusion von AT&T und Time Warner in der Schwebe. E.ON mit Gewinnsprung . Ex-VW-Patriarch Piëch legt sein letztes Automandat nieder. Linde beim Aktientausch für Praxair-Fusion am Ziel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Miniplus -- Dow Jones endet kaum verändert -- Bitcoin schießt auf nie gesehene Höhen -- HeidelbergCement übertrifft Erwartungen -- Vonovia, EVOTEC, Snap, Bitcoin im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:01 Uhr
7.800 Dollar: Bitcoin mit Berg- und Talfahrt am Mittwoch
Standardwerte
21:41 Uhr
ProSiebenSat.1 senkt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2017
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
E.ON SEENAG99
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T