15.06.2017
Cubic to Highlight One Account and Mobility as a Service for Enhancing Customer Experience at Scottish Transport Summit

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), today announced that John Hill, senior account director for CTS, will speak on the capabilities and benefits of Cubics One Account within the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) model to create a seamless customer experience and manage journey pricing across multiple modes at the Scottish Transport Summit. The conference will be held at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland on June 15.

One Account leverages Cubics account-based payment technology that transfers all of the intelligence in devices and contactless smart cards to the back office. From there, One Account provides open user interfaces for third-party service providers to add their own systems and methods of recognizing their riders or payments.

For travelers, this means they can purchase mobility services from a single source  regardless of the chosen means of travel whether public, private or shared  rather than paying a number of separate providers. As for transport service providers, integrating all of the transport services into a single platform helps address issues of overcrowding and congestion; optimizes capacity for all transport modes; and helps solve the first-last mile problem travelers face when getting to and from a particular service provider, which is typical for public transport.

Hill will present at the following session:

  • Session 3: Re-thinking the customer experience
    Thursday, June 15, 1:00  2:30 p.m. at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense training and secure communications markets. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

