Cubic to Highlight One Account and Mobility as a Service for Enhancing Customer Experience at Scottish Transport Summit

Cubic
Transportation Systems (CTS), a business unit of Cubic
Corporation (NYSE:CUB),
today announced that John Hill, senior account director for CTS, will
speak on the capabilities and benefits of Cubics One Account within the
Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) model to create a seamless customer
experience and manage journey pricing across multiple modes at the Scottish
Transport Summit. The conference will be held at the Grand Central
Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland on June 15.
One Account leverages Cubics account-based payment technology that
transfers all of the intelligence in devices and contactless smart cards
to the back office. From there, One Account provides open user
interfaces for third-party service providers to add their own systems
and methods of recognizing their riders or payments.
For travelers, this means they can purchase mobility services from a
single source regardless of the chosen means of travel whether public,
private or shared rather than paying a number of separate providers.
As for transport service providers, integrating all of the transport
services into a single platform helps address issues of overcrowding and
congestion; optimizes capacity for all transport modes; and helps solve
the first-last mile problem travelers face when getting to and from a
particular service provider, which is typical for public transport.
Hill will present at the following session:
-
Session 3: Re-thinking the customer experience
Thursday,
June 15, 1:00 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland
