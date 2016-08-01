Cubic to Highlight One Account and Mobility as a Service for Enhancing Customer Experience at Scottish Transport Summit

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), today announced that John Hill, senior account director for CTS, will speak on the capabilities and benefits of Cubics One Account within the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) model to create a seamless customer experience and manage journey pricing across multiple modes at the Scottish Transport Summit. The conference will be held at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland on June 15.

One Account leverages Cubics account-based payment technology that transfers all of the intelligence in devices and contactless smart cards to the back office. From there, One Account provides open user interfaces for third-party service providers to add their own systems and methods of recognizing their riders or payments.

For travelers, this means they can purchase mobility services from a single source  regardless of the chosen means of travel whether public, private or shared  rather than paying a number of separate providers. As for transport service providers, integrating all of the transport services into a single platform helps address issues of overcrowding and congestion; optimizes capacity for all transport modes; and helps solve the first-last mile problem travelers face when getting to and from a particular service provider, which is typical for public transport.

Hill will present at the following session:

Session 3: Re-thinking the customer experience

Thursday, June 15, 1:00  2:30 p.m. at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland

