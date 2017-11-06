06.11.2017 22:52
CynergisTek to Present at the 8th Annual Alpha Select Craig-Hallum Capital Group Conference

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading provider of cybersecurity and information management services for the healthcare industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th Annual Alpha Select Craig-Hallum Conference on November 16th, 2017. Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

The invitation only conference will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel and includes nearly 80 market cap companies who Craig-Hallum believes to have attractive business models, above average growth trends, favorable macro-secular themes, and management teams to take the business to the next level.

About CynergisTek Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

