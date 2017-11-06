CynergisTek to Present at the 8th Annual Alpha Select Craig-Hallum Capital Group Conference

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading provider of cybersecurity and information management services for the healthcare industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th Annual Alpha Select Craig-Hallum Conference on November 16th, 2017. Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

The invitation only conference will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel and includes nearly 80 market cap companies who Craig-Hallum believes to have attractive business models, above average growth trends, favorable macro-secular themes, and management teams to take the business to the next level.

About CynergisTek Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

