CynergisTek to Present at the 8th Annual Alpha Select Craig-Hallum Capital Group Conference

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading provider of
cybersecurity and information management services for the healthcare
industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th
Annual Alpha Select Craig-Hallum Conference on November 16th,
2017. Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek, will be giving the
presentation and meeting with investors.
The invitation only conference will be held at the Sheraton New York
Times Square hotel and includes nearly 80 market cap companies who
Craig-Hallum believes to have attractive business models, above average
growth trends, favorable macro-secular themes, and management teams to
take the business to the next level.
About CynergisTek Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management
consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output
management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to
hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and
educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry
associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as
one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and
security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security
Advisory Services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects,
"anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or
other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance,
future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the
ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment,
parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in
greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.
CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such
obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
