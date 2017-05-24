24.05.2017 14:30
Dassault Systèmes: 2017 General Meeting of Shareholders

Regulatory News:

The General Shareholders Meeting of Dassault Systèmes (the "Company) (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, was held on May 23, 2017 at the Companys registered office. The shareholders present or represented held 81.64% of Dassault Systèmes shares.

All resolutions submitted by the Board were approved, including the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements.

The General Meeting also approved the proposed dividend for 2016 amounting to 0.53 per share and decided to offer each shareholder an option to receive, in whole or in part, payment of their dividend in the form of new Dassault Systèmes shares.

The issuance price of the new shares to be delivered in payment of the dividend is 82.26. This price is equal to the average of the closing prices quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris during the 20 stock exchange sessions preceding the General Meeting of Shareholders, minus the net amount of the dividend and rounded up to the next euro cent.

The new shares will be of the same category and carry the same rights as the ordinary shares of the Company which are already listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A - ISIN Code FR0000130650  DSY). Such new shares will be eligible for dividends with respect to the period starting January 1, 2017.

Shareholders may elect to receive payment of the dividend in new shares between May 30 and June 15, 2017, inclusive, by sending their request to the financial intermediaries that are authorized to pay the dividend or, for shareholders listed in the direct registered share accounts held by the Company, to its authorized representative (Société Générale, Département des titres et bourse (Securities Department), 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3). Failing exercise of such option as at June 15, 2017 at the latest, the dividend will only be paid out in cash.
Shareholders who have not chosen payment of dividends in shares before the end of this period or who have chosen only partial payment, will receive the dividend in cash for the portion for which payment in shares was not chosen.

If the amount of dividends for which payment in the form of shares has been chosen does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the number of shares to be received by the shareholder will be rounded up to the next whole number upon the shareholder paying the difference in cash on the day the option is exercised or the number of shares to be received by the shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number and the shareholder will receive the balance in cash.

Shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 30, 2017 and dividends made payable as from June 26, 2017.

The maximum number of new shares which may be issued for the payment of the dividends in the form of shares is 1,634,272, representing about 0.63% of the share capital and 0.42% of the Dassault Systèmes (gross) voting rights calculated on the basis of the share capital and voting rights on May 23, 2017, at 0:00 am, Paris time.

The voting results will be published on the website of Dassault Systèmes (http://www.3ds.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/2017).

Notice:

This press release constitutes the information document required pursuant to articles 212-4 4° and 212-5 5° of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) General Regulations as well as article 18 and Annex III of the AMF Instruction n°2016-04 dated October 21, 2016.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of dividends in shares may only be published outside France in compliance with applicable local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer for securities in jurisdiction where such an offer would violate applicable local laws.

The option to receive payment of the dividend for 2016 in the form of new Companys shares is not available to shareholders residing in a country where such option would require registration or authorization by local market authorities. Shareholders residing outside France must inquire of any restrictions which may apply under the local law and comply therewith. In any event, this option is open to the shareholders residing in a Member State of the European Union, in the United States, in Brunei, Canada, Hong-Kong, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Switzerland. Orders issued from other countries would not be accepted.

Shareholders should perform the formalities involved by the applicable law in their jurisdiction. Shareholders are invited to study their personal situation with their own counsels regarding the tax aspects involved by the payment of the dividend in the form of shares. In particular, this press release has not been reviewed by a regulation authority in Hong Kong and shall be carefully considered.

In case of any question regarding the matters of this press release, shareholders are required to be advised by their own counsels.

The risks involved by an equity investment shall be considered by shareholders if they choose or not to receive payment of the dividend in the form of shares. For further information regarding the Company, its activity, its strategy, its financial results and the risks relating to its activity, please refer to the "Risk Factors paragraph of the 2016 Annual Report of Dassault Systèmes (available on the website of the company and at the registered office of the Company).

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

