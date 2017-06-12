Dassault Systèmes Announces Survey Results Exploring Digital Transformation and Disruption in Asset and Wealth Management

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) commissioned CREATE-Research
to survey more than 450 senior executives in asset and wealth management
on digital transformation in their industry and its prospects. The
survey revealed that asset and wealth managers are taking a cautious
approach to digitization, yet expect partial to full disruption in the
industry within the next decade; early adopters already report gains in
competitive advantage and improved customer experience. Results will be
presented during the FundForum
International investment management conference in Berlin June 12-14,
2017.
The survey, detailed in the full report, "Digitization of asset and
wealth management: promise and pitfalls, provides insight into the key
drivers of digitization, its current state of adoption, and its blockers
and enablers, as well as examines the nature of the ensuing industry
disruption, its success factors and benefits.
Findings from the survey include:
-
Growing cost pressures, the rising importance of fees and charges as
differentiators, the rise of low-cost passive funds, the market entry
of fintech and internet giants, and a new generation of
digitally-savvy investors are accelerating digitization.
-
54 percent of asset managers have adopted social media tools, while 56
percent of wealth managers have adopted new digital platforms;
blockchain is the least implemented of eight digital tools cited.
-
80 percent of asset managers and 77 percent of wealth managers expect
digitization to partially or fully disrupt their industry within ten
years.
-
The majority envisages a competitive landscape of alliances with
external disruptors or the development of proprietary platforms; only
a minority expects external disruptors to carve out niches.
-
Early adopters report reduced operating costs, stronger market
position, higher efficiencies, improved regulatory compliance and
better client experience.
"The key driver of digitization in the years to come will be changing
client behaviors, under which financial services will evolve from being
supply-led to demand-led, said Amin Rajan, CEO, CREATE-Research. "This
means that wealth management is at the dawn of a new transformation,
more far reaching than anything experienced before. Digitization is not
the first choice or the last choice; it is the only choice. The future
belongs to those with a clear vision for their business in the digital
age.
"We commissioned this study to measure the expected impact of digital
technology on the asset and wealth management industries in the next ten
years and its perceived role in sustaining or transforming business
models, said Guillaume Dufour, Vice President, Financial and Business
Services Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "We will continue supporting
financial institutions in their digital transformation with industry
solution experiences such as our Innovation Factory to digitize
processes, strengthen governance, accelerate time to market and reduce
regulatory-related costs, to better serve a changing customer base.
"Digitization of asset and wealth management: promise and pitfalls is
based on a global survey of 458 asset and wealth managers from 37 fund
jurisdictions with total assets under management of $32 trillion. The
full report is available at: https://www.3ds.com/industries/financial-and-business-services/innovation-factory/
For more information on Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences
for the Financial and Business Services industry: https://www.3ds.com/industries/financial-and-business-services/
