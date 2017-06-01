+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
12.06.2017 07:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Dassault Systèmes Enhances its Marine & Offshore Portfolio on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company specialized in marine and offshore engineering software. With this acquisition, Dassault Systèmes will further strengthen its solutions designed to bring digital transformation to the marine and offshore industry by providing cutting-edge, industry-specific technologies for its 3DEXPERIENCE platform customers.

AITACs Smart Drawings software application is used by shipyards and offshore companies to automate the creation of drawings from a master 3D model of a ship, platform or other structure designed using Dassault Systèmes CATIA applications. This automation is based on rules and templates that account for marine-specific standards, behaviors and local requirements. Companies can significantly reduce the cost of drawings production, improve the quality of certification documents, and maximize the value of the master 3D model.

Dassault Systèmes will fully integrate the Smart Drawings application into its "Designed for Sea and "Optimized Production for Sea industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, used by companies for the design, validation and manufacturing planning of marine and offshore projects.

As part of the deal, Dassault Systèmes also acquires 40 percent of AITACs marine and offshore engineering office in Croatia, AITAC d.o.o., a provider of naval architecture and engineering services to major shipbuilders.

"We have always been passionate about transforming the way marine and offshore companies use 3D and we work hard to provide our customers with the best experience of a 3D master approach, said Marc Journeux, Co-director, AITAC. "Dassault Systèmes has always been a fantastic partner for us, and we truly believed this is the only company able to take this market to the next step. Now our team is excited to join Dassault Systèmes to accelerate the pace of innovation.

The marine and offshore industry has routinely relied on disconnected departments to produce traditional drawings managed as individual documents. Now, it is gradually moving to a single master 3D multidisciplinary model allowing digital continuity for marine projects, from initial concept to manufacturing and operations.

"For years, AITAC has been a software partner of Dassault Systèmes supporting its 3DEXPERIENCE platform customers and now were taking this long and fruitful partnership to the next level, said Alain Houard, Vice President, Marine & Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "AITACs long-term experience, expertise and team of naval architects and engineers will help us to extend our marine and offshore portfolios capabilities and support customer deployment projects.

The transaction was completed on June 1, 2017.

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: @Dassault3DS acquires AITAC to boost its #marine #offshore portfolio with Smart Drawings #3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes in the Marine & Offshore industry: http://www.3ds.com/industries/marine-offshore/

Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Dassault Systèmes S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Dassault Systèmes News
RSS Feed
Dassault Systèmes zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Dassault Systèmes S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.02.2013Dassault Systèmes kaufenS&P Equity Research
29.01.2013Dassault Systèmes kaufenBNP PARIBAS
12.12.2012Dassault Systèmes overweightMorgan Stanley
12.12.2012Dassault Systèmes outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
12.12.2012Dassault Systèmes holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.02.2013Dassault Systèmes kaufenS&P Equity Research
29.01.2013Dassault Systèmes kaufenBNP PARIBAS
12.12.2012Dassault Systèmes overweightMorgan Stanley
12.12.2012Dassault Systèmes outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
21.11.2012Dassault Systèmes outperformCheuvreux SA
12.12.2012Dassault Systèmes holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.12.2012Dassault Systèmes holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.11.2012Dassault Systèmes holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
21.11.2012Dassault Systèmes neutralUBS AG
30.10.2012Dassault Systèmes neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
12.01.2012Dassault Systèmes sellDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2011Dassault Systèmes sellUniCredit Research
12.10.2011Dassault Systèmes sellUniCredit Research
14.09.2011Dassault Systèmes sellUniCredit Research
01.08.2011Dassault Systèmes sellUniCredit Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Dassault Systèmes S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Dassault Systèmes News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Dassault Systèmes News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Webinar "Der Finanz-Concierge für Frauen"
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | MORGEN Abend live
DAX: Die Rally könnte in 2017 weiter gehen, wenn
HSBC: DAX am Allzeithoch - jetzt 18 Prozent Renditechance sichern
Sicherer Hafen gesucht? Diese Trader setzen auf Goldminenaktien
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 10. Juni bis 16. Juni 2017
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Der mittelfristige Aufwärtstrend ist intakt
Vontobel: Atomkonzerne in Deutschland können auf Entlastung hoffen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Stabile Dividendenaktien gehören in jedes Depot!

Die Investition in ausgewählte Blue-Chip-Dividendenaktien gehört zu den sichersten Strategien, um an den Aktienmärkten langfristig ein Vermögen aufzubauen. Dividendenaktien von hochkapitalisierten Unternehmen werfen langfristig höhere Renditen als der Gesamtmarkt ab und bieten einen guten Schutz in unsicheren Börsenzeiten. Wir stellen im aktuellen Anlegermagazin drei Aktien mit stabilen und attraktiven Dividendenrenditen vor.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Dassault Systèmes-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Dassault Systèmes Peer Group News

19.05.17MÄRKTE USA/Erholung nach Trump-Querelen gewinnt Fahrt - Dollar fällt
19.05.17Hot Stock: Autodesk Advances
19.05.17Autodesk - losing money but on the right track
19.05.17Autodesk: Now The Conversation Gets Interesting
19.05.17Why Autodesk Stock Is Surging Today
19.05.17Autodesk stock price target raised to $120 from $105 at Canaccord Genuity
19.05.17Autodesk stock price target raised to $115 from $105 at Pacific Crest
19.05.17Autodesk stock price target raised to $125 from $120 at Wedbush Securities
19.05.17Autodesk stock price target raised to $125 from $95 at RBC Capital
19.05.17Autodesk upgraded to outperform from sector perform at RBC Capital

News von

Flugausfälle - So Können Sie Ihre Rechte geltend machen
Kryptowährungen lösen neuen Goldrausch aus
Es gibt keine Blase in Deutschland
Gerücht über langsames iPhone 8  Apple-Aktie stürzt ab
Athen hat schon 184 Milliarden erlassen bekommen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien trotz Rekordbörsen: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Gold-Aktien: Die vier besten Papiere fürs Depot
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie kaufen sollten

News von

Elektroautos: Diese Grafik zeigt, wie weit wir noch vom Ziel entfernt sind
Elon Musk sagt: Dieses Buch hat mein Leben verändert
Amazon bietet ärmeren Käufern Sonderpreise an - dahinter steckt eine ausgeklügelte Taktik
Ein erfolgreicher Gründer erklärt, welche Eigenschaften euch im Job wirklich weiterhelfen
In Deutschland entstehen so viele Wohnungen wie nie - und trotzdem steigen die Mieten rasant

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht über 12.800 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt im Plus - US-Techwerte erleiden Kursrückgang -- Britische Wahl: May bildet neue Regierung -- Air Berlin, United Internet, Drillisch im Fokus

Griechisches Parlament billigt letzte Vorlagen. EU prüft Zusammenschluss von NXP und Qualcomm. Deutsche Unternehmen in Mexiko erwarten trotz Trump gute Geschäfte. Snap-Aktie verliert deutlich: Citigroup streicht Kaufempfehlung. Brüssel gibt Johnson & Johnson Grünes Licht für Pharma-Übernahme. Elon Musk kündigt neues Feature für Teslas an. Softbank-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Übernahme von Alphabets Roboter-Tochter Boston Dynamics geplant.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Millionenerbe
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe
KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett (März 2017)
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit sechs Jahren läuft die Hausse an den Börsen. Haben Sie analog dazu Ihren Anteil an strukturierten Wertpapieren im Portfolio erhöht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.06.17
DAX geht über 12.800 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt im Plus - US-Techwerte erleiden Kursrückgang -- Britische Wahl: May bildet neue Regierung -- Air Berlin, United Internet, Drillisch im Fokus
Sonstiges
11.06.17
Sorglos in die Ferien - So mache ich mein Depot urlaubsfest
Euro am Sonntag
03:00 Uhr
Hier stimmt was nicht! Bei AkzoNobel sitzen Sie in der letzten Reihe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Amazon.com Inc.906866
CommerzbankCBK100
adidas AGA1EWWW
K+S AGKSAG88
Mitsubishi Corp.857124