Dassault Systèmes Enhances its Marine & Offshore Portfolio on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Regulatory News:
Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) today announced the signing of a definitive
agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company specialized in marine and
offshore engineering software. With this acquisition, Dassault Systèmes
will further strengthen its solutions designed to bring digital
transformation to the marine and offshore industry by providing
cutting-edge, industry-specific technologies for its 3DEXPERIENCE
platform customers.
AITACs Smart Drawings software application is used by shipyards and
offshore companies to automate the creation of drawings from a master 3D
model of a ship, platform or other structure designed using Dassault
Systèmes CATIA applications. This automation is based on rules and
templates that account for marine-specific standards, behaviors and
local requirements. Companies can significantly reduce the cost of
drawings production, improve the quality of certification documents, and
maximize the value of the master 3D model.
Dassault Systèmes will fully integrate the Smart Drawings application
into its "Designed
for Sea and "Optimized
Production for Sea industry solution experiences based on the
3DEXPERIENCE platform, used by companies for the design, validation and
manufacturing planning of marine and offshore projects.
As part of the deal, Dassault Systèmes also acquires 40 percent of
AITACs marine and offshore engineering office in Croatia, AITAC d.o.o.,
a provider of naval architecture and engineering services to major
shipbuilders.
"We have always been passionate about transforming the way marine and
offshore companies use 3D and we work hard to provide our customers with
the best experience of a 3D master approach, said Marc Journeux,
Co-director, AITAC. "Dassault Systèmes has always been a fantastic
partner for us, and we truly believed this is the only company able to
take this market to the next step. Now our team is excited to join
Dassault Systèmes to accelerate the pace of innovation.
The marine and offshore industry has routinely relied on disconnected
departments to produce traditional drawings managed as individual
documents. Now, it is gradually moving to a single master 3D
multidisciplinary model allowing digital continuity for marine projects,
from initial concept to manufacturing and operations.
"For years, AITAC has been a software partner of Dassault Systèmes
supporting its 3DEXPERIENCE platform customers and now were taking this
long and fruitful partnership to the next level, said Alain Houard,
Vice President, Marine & Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "AITACs
long-term experience, expertise and team of naval architects and
engineers will help us to extend our marine and offshore portfolios
capabilities and support customer deployment projects.
The transaction was completed on June 1, 2017.
