Date of Webcast for Third Quarter 2017 Results Announced by Reading International

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) ("Reading) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on Monday, November 6, 2017.

Reading plans to post its pre-recorded conference call and audio webcast on its corporate website on Thursday, November 9, 2017 that will feature prepared remarks from Ellen Cotter, President & Chief Executive Officer; Dev Ghose, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President - Global Operations.

A pre-recorded question and answer session will follow our formal remarks. Questions and topics for consideration should be submitted to InvestorRelations@readingrdi.com on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 by at 5:00 p.m. EST. The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting http://www.readingrdi.com/Presentations.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and City Cinemas; live theaters operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Red Yard and Cannon Park in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act).

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Reading Internationals Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and other filings Reading International makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), which are available on the SECs Web site (http://www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Reading International does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

