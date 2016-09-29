DEINOVE: 2017 Half-Year Consolidated Results: Stability of Net Loss, Major Progress on R&D Programs in Health, Nutrition and Cosmetics

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech
company that discovers, develops and produces high value-added compounds
from rare bacterial strains, particularly the Deinococcus genus,
released its half-year results for 2017. Following the full integration
of its subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS on January 5, 2017, DEINOVE is presenting
consolidated financial statements for the first time.
The 2017 interim financial report is available at:
http://deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/financial-reports
"A year after announcing our strategic move to focus on high
value-added activities in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetics,
the results have been extremely positive," announced Emmanuel
Petiot, CEO of DEINOVE. "We have finalized our operational and legal
reorganization and completed key stages in each of our R&D programs.
This was achieved both with our partners and through our proprietary
program for the production of innovative carotenoids, which is on track
to have the first compounds produced on an industrial-scale and launched
on the market next year. In addition, the recent announcement of the
'Investments for the Future' and Bpifrances decision to grant 14.6m in
funding to our AGIR (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs)
program ratifies the relevance of our antibiotherapy approach.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Following the acquisition of a 100% interest in DEINOBIOTICS, the
DEINOVE Group is publishing consolidated financial statements using the
full consolidation method for the first time.
The position at June
30, 2017 is that of the Group, whereas for previous data, namely at June
30 and December 31, 2016, the equity method is used for the DEINOBIOTICS
company. It is therefore not pertinent to compare this data.
The
Group's statutory auditors, audit firm PwC, conducted a limited review
of DEINOVE Group's financial statements at June 30, 2017.
|
|
|
6 month period ending 30 June
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
2017 *
|
|
2016 **
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
140
|
|
208
|
Total operating costs
|
|
4,898
|
|
4,363
|
o/w Research & Development costs
|
|
3,635
|
|
3,414
|
o/w Administrative and General costs
|
|
1,263
|
|
949
|
Operating profit/loss
|
|
-4,758
|
|
-4,155
|
Financial result
|
|
-3
|
|
-22
|
Current pre-tax profit/loss
|
|
-4,761
|
|
-4,178
|
Profit/loss from non-recurring items
|
|
348
|
|
236
|
Income tax (R&D Tax Credit)
|
|
-1,253
|
|
-745
|
Goodwill amortization
|
|
185
|
|
0
|
Result of equity affiliates
|
|
0
|
|
-185
|
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
-3,345
|
|
-3,382
|
Minority interests
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
NET PROFIT/LOSS - GROUP SHARE
|
|
-3,345
|
|
-3,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
at 30/06/17 *
|
|
at 31/12/16
|
Term deposit
|
|
5,411
|
|
6,708
|
Depreciation allowance for short-term securities
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Cash on hand
|
|
1,173
|
|
2,608
|
Accrued interest not yet due & bank overdraft facilities
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Net financial position
|
|
6,584
|
|
9,316
* At June 30, 2017, DEINOBIOTICS is accounted for using the full
consolidation method.
** At June 30, 2016, DEINOBIOTICS is
accounted for by the equity method at 49.02%.
HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Operating result
The DEINOVE Group recorded 140k in operating income for the six-month
period, primarily from grants and R&D partnerships (AVRIL and FLINT
HILLS RESOURCES).
For the same period, operating expenses stood at 4.9m. While the
difference in operating costs between the first half-years of 2016 and
2017 stands at +534k (+12%), it is important to distinguish between the
impact of integrating the subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS' operating costs of
+776k and the reduction in DEINOVEs operating expenses of -242k. R&D
expenses represented 74% of operating costs with a reduction in
sub-contracting costs for certain services now ceased (VTT, Business
Development consultancy, in particular). G&A expenses increased due to
use of external consultancy services (in communication, legal/finance)
to help with the strategic refocusing. The mean number of employees for
the Group is 55 FTE at September 1, 2017, compared to 53 for the same
scope in H1 2016.
DEINOVE continued to invest over the half-year, particularly to acquire
a cell culture laboratory used to screen strains for their cosmetic
value.
Net result
The consolidated net loss for the first half-year stands at 3.3m. This
includes a positive non-recurring items gain of +348k (compared to
+236k in H1 2016), mainly made up of a net gain of 357k from the sale
of CARBIOS shares on the market. The financial result is negligible
(-3k).
The half-year consolidated net result includes a tax profit
corresponding to a R&D tax credit (CIR) of 1,253k (compared to 745k in
H1 2016), namely 886k under DEINOVE and 367k under DEINOBIOTICS.
FINANCIAL POSITION
Financing of operating expenses in H1 2016 required 4.1m (excluding
depreciation charges), as well as laboratory equipment investments
(including financial leases rents) of 0.9m. In addition, the Group
received 0.5m following the sale of its stake in CARBIOS, and raised
1.2m from the equity line funding signed in December 2014 with KEPLER
CHEUVREUX. To this is added the integration of the DEINOBIOTICS
subsidiary's liquid assets totaling 0.6m.
At June 30, 2017, the Group's net financial position stood at +6.6m
compared to +9.3m on January 1, 2017, namely a net consumption of
-2.7m for the half-year period.
LEGAL CHANGES
DEINOVE's Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 5, 2017, ruled
in favor of the completion of the contribution in kind of DEINOBIOTICS'
shares to DEINOVE, which since holds 100% of its subsidiary1.
KEY OPERATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS
Publication of two patent applications following the discovery of
a new innovative structure2
DEINOVE
announced on January 4, 2017, the publication of two patent applications
for its first antibiotic molecule that presents a unique antibiotic
structure, thereby confirming the platform's potential and creating a
base for further development. These patents are the first stage in the
creation of a solid intellectual property portfolio in the field of
antibiotics. DEINOVE continues to conduct research to identify other
innovative antibiotic molecules from its exclusive library of rare
bacterial strains, and to build a true pipeline able to efficiently
address the issue of multi-drug resistance.
A catalogue of active extracts qualified for cosmetic applications3
The
strain screening program (DEINOSCREEN), carried out in collaboration
with the FLUOFARMA laboratory, specializing in cell-based assays, was
able to identify dozens of strains that may be selected for uses in
cosmetics, nutrition and health, considering their properties:
antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and healing, as well as molecules that
show lipid metabolism activity. DEINOVE now has a catalogue of strains
with identified and varied properties to fuel on-going discussions and
open up new opportunities in collaboration with industrial stakeholders.
Cosmetics partnership with GREENTECH4
Based
on the screening results of its extremophile bacteria, DEINOVE formed a
first partnership with GREENTECH to jointly develop and market new
active ingredients for skin care. The ambition is to bring the first
ingredient to market by the end of 2018.
GREENTECH, a key player in the production and distribution of
biotechnologically obtained ingredients, currently markets a hundred
active ingredients to cosmetics manufacturers in more than 30 countries.
Validation of the 2nd phase
of the COLOR2B project in partnership with AVRIL5
The
COLOR2B project aims to develop a production process for natural animal
feed additives, in collaboration with the AVRIL Group. The 2nd phase
of the project validated the effectiveness and bioavailability of the
compounds produced by the seven strains selected by DEINOVE during the 1st
phase. When added to the feed of farm animals in a field station,
the compounds produced by these strains were well assimilated by their
organisms and produced the desired effects.
The COLOR2B project is now in its last phase, which aims to:
-
select and optimize one or two high-performing strains;
-
optimize production conditions (by fermentation) and the processes for
preparing active ingredients;
-
define the most profitable technical-economic conditions for
production; and
-
undertake the necessary regulatory formalities to begin marketing
these active ingredients.
Launching of the 2nd phase
of partnership in animal feed with FLINT HILLS RESOURCES6
The
project, initiated in 2015, aims to develop a nutritional supplement for
animal feed. In the first phase, FLINT HILLS RESOURCES successfully
selected several strains that meet these criteria. The second phase has
been launched. It aims to:
-
produce the additives in sufficient quantities to test their
beneficial effects on the target animal species and analyze the
results obtained;
-
optimize the fermentation parameters;
-
define the technical and economic conditions for the development of
the production process.
On the basis of efficacy tests, one or two strains may be selected in
early 2018 for the industrialization step. If successful, both partners
will consider the terms and conditions of a licensing agreement for the
technology developed during this project for an actual commercialization.
POST-CLOSING EVENT: Carotenoids program enters phase 2 of the
industrialization process7
The
Carotenoid/DEINOCHEM program aims to produce and market biocarotenoids.
DEINOVE is assisted by PROCESSIUM to define and implement an industrial
production process with the view to market the first batches in 2018.
The 1st phase of this program led to the following results:
-
A first molecule has been selected for its innovative feature, with
the goal of obtaining a competitive edge on the market. DEINOVE has
demonstrated this first molecules total safety, but also its
antioxidant properties, which position it as particularly favorable
for cosmetic applications.
-
The carotenoid-producing strain was optimized and tested in fermenters
of up to 20 liters. The yields obtained were significantly higher than
the target yields, which is a positive sign of the economic viability
of the production process.
-
The first laboratory-scale tests yielded an extract with a purity
level suited for an actual commercialization.
-
The work carried out with PROCESSIUM led to the identification and
evaluation of various extraction and purification techniques available
on the market. The performance of these techniques now need validation
in order to prepare for a transition to industrial-scale production.
The quality of the results obtained made it possible to start phase 2 of
this program, which aims to validate all the technical conditions and to
select subcontractors best suited for production at an industrial scale.
This 2nd phase should continue until the end of 2017 and lead
to the production of the first batches of this carotenoid.
POST-CLOSING EVENT: AGIR Antibiotics Program granted
14.6m over five years by the Investments for the Future Program8
The
AGIR project (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs), carried
out by the DEINOVE group and the Charles Viollette Institute, was
selected by the Investments for the Future Program led by the General
Investment Commission (CGI) and operated by Bpifrance, as part of the
"Structuring R&D Projects for Competitiveness" call for projects.
It will receive 14.6m in funding, for a total budget valued at 25m.
The DEINOVE Group will receive 10.4m while the Charles Viollette
Institute will receive 4.2m.
This funding will be used to accelerate the growth of the platform,
enrich the molecule portfolio and thus contribute to the development of
new antibiotics to address a major medical emergency.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
Strengthening of Board of Directors in line with its strategic
refocusing9
Four directors of
international standing and experts in the pharmaceutical industry and
antibiotics joined DEINOVE's Board of Directors in January: Bernard
Fanget, Prof. Vincent Jarlier, Dr. Yannick Plétan and Dr. Charles Woler.
At its meeting of January 20, 2017, the Board of Directors appointed
these four new directors following the resignation of Paul-Joël Derian,
Dennis McGrew, Rodney Rothstein and Nabil Sakkab, to whom it expressed
its thanks for their contribution to the Company. Philippe Pouletty,
Christian Pierret (representing Truffle Capital) and Michael Carlos
(former chairman of the Fragrance Division of Givaudan) remain directors
for the remainder of their respective terms. On a proposal put forward
by Philippe Pouletty, Charles Woler was appointed as the new Chairman of
the Board.
These appointments were ratified by the Annual General Meeting of May
16, 2017, which also approved the three-year appointment of Hervé
Brailly as a new director10. Hervé Brailly, PhD, co-founded
Innate Pharma, one of the first market capitalizations of French
biotech. He managed the company for 17 years and is currently chairman
of its supervisory board.
This new governance brings DEINOVE invaluable medical, pharmaceutical
and managerial resources and more specifically, expertise in drug
development, including antibiotics.
Bernard Scorneaux, Preclinical Project Manager for health
activities11
Specialist in
pharmacology and preclinical studies in infectious diseases, Dr. Bernard
Scorneaux has led preclinical studies of several drug candidates that
are currently on the market or in advanced clinical development. His
expertise extends to the entire development process, from design,
implementation, and follow-up of preclinical and early clinical studies
(Phase I) to the drafting of regulatory documents.
He joined DEINOVE to prepare and lead preclinical studies of antibiotic
compounds developed by the Company.
Georges Gaudriault, new Chief Scientific Officer12
Dr.
Georges Gaudriault joined DEINOVE's team as Chief Scientific Officer,
replacing Jean-Paul Leonetti, who returned to the CNRS after six years
of secondment. PhD in molecular pharmacology, expert in the development
of new molecules and their formulation, Dr. Gaudriault has spent his
entire career in pharmaceutical innovation. He will play a key role in
helping DEINOVE Group develop in its three target markets.
POST-CLOSING EVENT: Sébastien Enault strengthens the Business
Development activity13
Sébastien
Enault joined the Executive Committee as the Director of Business
Development. He brings to the Group a proven track record in the
development of collaborations in the pharmaceutical field and, in
particular, in the anti-infective field. He will help expand and promote
DEINOVE Group's portfolio of programs and products.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
In the first half of 2017, DEINOVE expanded its intellectual property
portfolio with the issue of five new patents. These included the patent
"Ingredients for animal feed compositions" based on the
capabilities of certain strains to produce compounds with nutritional or
organoleptic benefits14. This is DEINOVE's first patent in
animal nutrition. Issued in China, the world's largest producer of
livestock, the Company intends to have it issued in other regions.
The DEINOVE Group also expanded its intellectual property in other
market sectors, as demonstrated by its two patent applications following
the discovery of a first innovative antibiotic structure15.
About DEINOVE
DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that
discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare
microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic
markets.
To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:
-
a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains,
mainly of the Deinococcus genus;
-
a genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of
customizing these natural "micro-factories" to transform them into new
industrial standards.
DEINOVE holds 100% of its subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS through with it
intends to discover and develop new antibiotics to address a global
major health threat.
Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has
nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on
Euronext Growth Paris since April 2010.
1 See press release of January 5, 2017
2 See
press release of January 4, 2017
3 See press release of
March 23, 2017
4 See press release of March 27, 2017
5
See press release of April 19, 2017
6 See press release
of May 31, 2017
7 See press release of July 5, 2017
8
See press release of September 12, 2017
9 See press
release of January 23, 2017
10 See press release of May
16, 2017
11 See press release of March 21, 2017
12
See press release of May 23, 2017
13 See press release
of July 24, 2017
14 See press release of May 10, 2017
15
See press release of January 4, 2017
