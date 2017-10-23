DEINOVE Confirms the Launch of Its First Cosmetic Active Ingredient During the First Half of 2018 and Targets the Very Dynamic Segment of Anti-Aging Skincare

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Alternext Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, confirms that its cosmetic activities are making progress.

The commercial launch of the first active ingredient developed in this program with antioxidant and healing properties is expected during the first half of 2018.

DEINOVE released information in November 20161 and in July 20172 about this cosmetic program, developed in-house (and in parallel with customer programs): a first carotenoid was selected for its innovative character, with a view to obtain a competitive advantage in the market. DEINOVE has now demonstrated both the safety of its carotenoid and, above all, its antioxidant and healing properties, which are particularly attractive for cosmetic applications, especially the anti-aging segment, which accounts for half of the skin care market3.

Since July, this innovative carotenoid has been extracted in a selected vegetable oil, which will constitute its commercial form, i.e. the solution that will be integrated into the final cosmetic products. The stability of the product was verified according to the protocols used in cosmetics. Large-scale manufacturing of product batches to be sampled for next year is now scheduled. The active ingredient will soon be tested in vivo to confirm its efficacy, previously demonstrated in vitro.

Exploratory commercial contacts, notably at the "Cosmetic 360" show, raised the interest of cosmetic brands for this new active ingredient that will be launched in the market by DEINOVE during the first half of 2018.

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE added: "We are very pleased to confirm our objective: the launch of our first cosmetic product during the first half of 2018. The first commercial contacts with leaders in the cosmetics sector are very promising and we will unveil the nature of our innovative carotenoid when it is officially launched."

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets.

To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; a genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of customizing these natural "micro-factories" to transform them into new industrial standards.

DEINOVE holds 100% of its subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS through with it intends to discover and develop new antibiotics to address to a global major health threat.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

