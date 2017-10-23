DEINOVE Confirms the Launch of Its First Cosmetic Active Ingredient During the First Half of 2018 and Targets the Very Dynamic Segment of Anti-Aging Skincare

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Alternext Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that
discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare
bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, confirms that its
cosmetic activities are making progress.
The commercial launch of the first active ingredient developed in this
program with antioxidant and healing properties is expected during the
first half of 2018.
DEINOVE released information in November 20161 and in July
20172 about this cosmetic program, developed in-house (and in
parallel with customer programs): a first carotenoid was selected for
its innovative character, with a view to obtain a competitive advantage
in the market. DEINOVE has now demonstrated both the safety of its
carotenoid and, above all, its antioxidant and healing properties, which
are particularly attractive for cosmetic applications, especially the
anti-aging segment, which accounts for half of the skin care market3.
Since July, this innovative carotenoid has been extracted in a selected
vegetable oil, which will constitute its commercial form, i.e. the
solution that will be integrated into the final cosmetic products. The
stability of the product was verified according to the protocols used in
cosmetics. Large-scale manufacturing of product batches to be sampled
for next year is now scheduled. The active ingredient will soon be
tested in vivo to confirm its efficacy, previously demonstrated in
vitro.
Exploratory commercial contacts, notably at the "Cosmetic 360" show,
raised the interest of cosmetic brands for this new active ingredient
that will be launched in the market by DEINOVE during the first half of
2018.
1
Press
release of November 14, 2016
2 Press release of July
5, 2017
3 Source: Kline
Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE added: "We are very pleased to
confirm our objective: the launch of our first cosmetic product during
the first half of 2018. The first commercial contacts with leaders in
the cosmetics sector are very promising and we will unveil the nature of
our innovative carotenoid when it is officially launched."
ABOUT DEINOVE
DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers,
develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare
microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic
markets.
To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:
-
a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains,
mainly of the Deinococcus genus;
-
a genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of
customizing these natural "micro-factories" to transform them into new
industrial standards.
DEINOVE holds 100% of its subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS through with it
intends to discover and develop new antibiotics to address to a global
major health threat.
Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has
nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on
Euronext Growth since April 2010.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171023006160/en/