DEINOVE's First Patent in Animal Nutrition

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announced that its first patent focusing on the use of Deinococcus for animal nutrition has been issued in China.

DEINOVE has been working since 2014 to develop applications for its biotechnologies in the animal nutrition market, in particular through two partnership programs. The overall objective is to leverage the capabilities of certain strains of its bacterial collection to produce compounds with nutritional or organoleptic benefits.

This patent "Ingredients for animal feed compositions" protects the progress made in this field. Filed in several territories, it was first issued in China under the number ZL 201280069505.2. Other regional issuances are expected.

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE, said: "This patent demonstrates the progress made by DEINOVE in the animal nutrition sector, an extremely dynamic global market, driven by population growth and changes in eating habits, including an increasingly stronger demand for natural ingredients. China is the world's largest producer of livestock, it is therefore essential that we can eventually market our innovations there with all the necessary protections. However, this patent is intended to be issued in all other major territories."

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 160 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Alternext since April 2010.

www.deinove.com

twitter.com/Deinove

fr.linkedin.com/company/deinove

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006055/en/