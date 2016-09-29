DEINOVE's First Patent in Animal Nutrition

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and
produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus
genus, announced that its first patent focusing on the use of Deinococcus
for animal nutrition has been issued in China.
DEINOVE has been working since 2014 to develop applications for its
biotechnologies in the animal nutrition market, in particular through
two partnership programs. The overall objective is to leverage the
capabilities of certain strains of its bacterial collection to produce
compounds with nutritional or organoleptic benefits.
This patent "Ingredients for animal feed compositions"
protects the progress made in this field. Filed in several territories,
it was first issued in China under the number ZL 201280069505.2. Other
regional issuances are expected.
Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE, said: "This patent demonstrates the
progress made by DEINOVE in the animal nutrition sector, an extremely
dynamic global market, driven by population growth and changes in eating
habits, including an increasingly stronger demand for natural
ingredients. China is the world's largest producer of livestock, it is
therefore essential that we can eventually market our innovations there
with all the necessary protections. However, this patent is intended to
be issued in all other major territories."
