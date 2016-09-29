DEINOVE: Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2017: Hervé Brailly Joins the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and
produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus
genus, announced the results of its Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual
General Meeting.
DEINOVEs shareholders met today at the Annual General Meeting and voted
in particular the following resolutions:
-
Approval of the annual accounts, expenses and charges (Art. 39-4 of
the French Tax Code), regulated agreements and allocation of the
result for the year ended December 31, 2016 (resolutions 1 to 4);
-
Authorization given to the Board to repurchase shares (resolution 10)
and, in accordance with one of the objectives set out in resolution
10, to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling treasury
shares (resolution 18);
-
Renewal of the delegations of authority granted to the Board of
Directors in order to decide on the issuance of ordinary shares and/or
securities giving immediate or future access to the capital or giving
a right to a debt security (resolutions 11 to 15 and 17);
-
Ratification of the modification of the deadlines and procedures for
exercising warrants, decided by the Board of Directors on 31 January
2017 (resolution 19).
Strengthening of the Board of Directors
The shareholders also ratified the appointment of Charles WOLER, Bernard
FANGET, Vincent JARLIER and Yannick PLETAN as Directors (resolutions
5 to 8)1, and approved Hervé BRAILLY as a new Director
for a term of three years (resolution 9).
Hervé BRAILLY, PhD, has co-founded and managed for 17 years Innate
Pharma, one of the world's leading specialists in immuno-oncology, and
one of the success stories and first market capitalizations of French
biotech, and is today Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He joins
DEINOVEs Board of Directors, where he will bring his experience in the
bio-pharmaceutical sector, particularly in R&D and business development.
"I am pleased to bring my knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry
and my entrepreneurial experience to DEINOVE. The Company has a unique
technological platform to discover and develop high added-value
molecules, and in particular new antibiotics, an important public health
issue given the emergence of multi-resistant pathogens," said
Hervé BRAILLY.
Charles WOLER, Chairman of the Board added: "DEINOVE further
strengthens the Board's competence in the pharmaceutical industry, a
sector that is now strategic for our Company. Hervé Brailly has been the
conductor of a real entrepreneurial success in the field of biotech
through his skills, determination and long-term vision. We look forward
to this collaboration, which will undoubtedly be fruitful for DEINOVE
and its shareholders."
ABOUT DEINOVE
DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers,
develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare
microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.
These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and
competitive alternative.
For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:
-
A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been
exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;
-
A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that
enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming
them into new industry standards.
Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has
nearly 160 international patent applications. The Company has been
listed on Alternext since April 2010.
