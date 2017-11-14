Devon Energy Announces 5,100 Boe per Day STACK Well Offsetting Coyote Development

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today it has brought online a
high-rate Lower Meramec oil well offsetting its Coyote development in
the over-pressured oil window of the STACK play.
The Faith Marie 1-H resides directly adjacent to the companys Coyote
development project in Blaine County and achieved a peak 24-hour rate of
5,100 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day. The projected 30-day rate
for this 9,000-foot lateral well is 4,600 Boe per day (65 percent oil).
Oil productivity from the Faith Marie is the highest of any STACK well
to date targeting the Lower Meramec interval.
Well productivity at Faith Marie was enhanced by a new completion design
that improved stimulated rock volume through the systematic cycling of
pressure and fluid rates. The new completion design also lowered well
costs at Faith Marie to $9 million. This improvement compared to legacy
wells in the area was driven by the use of a higher viscosity slickwater
fluid system, increases in frac stage length and other proprietary
modifications. The learnings from this enhanced completion design will
be deployed to future full-field development activity.
"As we shift to full-field development in the STACK, we expect to
achieve a step-change improvement in capital efficiency and returns,
said Tony Vaughn, chief operating officer. "The advancement of Devons
multi-zone development activity in the STACK coupled with the deployment
of our cutting-edge completion design is expected to improve capital
efficiencies by up to 20 percent while continuing to deliver
best-in-class well productivity in the play.
In the fourth quarter, the company expects to bring online approximately
25 wells in the STACK play that will benefit from the improved
completion design. This new well activity will primarily reside in the
over-pressured oil window of the play and is expected to increase net
production in the STACK to more than 120,000 Boe per day by year end.
Coyote and Showboat Development Projects Progressing
Devon began drilling at its seven-well Coyote development project in
September. The Coyote project is immediately adjacent to the Faith Marie
well and is targeting the same landing zone in the Lower Meramec
interval. The drilling program at Coyote has reached target depth on
three wells, with drilling times improving by approximately 15 percent
compared to the results of the offsetting Faith Marie well. Devon has
three rigs dedicated to the Coyote project with initial production rates
expected in the first quarter of 2018.
Drilling also is underway at Devons Showboat project in Kingfisher
County, which is the companys first multi-zone development in the STACK
play. The Showboat project consists of 24 wells across two drilling
units, co-developing four intervals. Devon is currently running five
rigs at Showboat and is on track to complete the drilling phase of the
project by year end. The Showboat development is offset by the Privott
well, which was landed in the Upper Meramec that recently achieved a
peak rate of 6,000 Boe per day. Initial production rates at Showboat are
expected in the second quarter of 2018.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding
and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included
in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and
natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on a balanced
portfolio. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a
number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
the control of the company. These risks include, but are not limited to:
our ability to replicate the results described in this release for
future wells; the timing and results of the development projects
described in this release; all the other uncertainties, costs and risks
involved in exploration and development activities; and the other risks
identified in the companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are
cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future
performance and that actual results or developments may differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date
hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update the
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
