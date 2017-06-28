+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
05.09.2017 23:59
DGAP-Ad hoc: 3W Power S.A.

DGAP-Adhoc: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions: - Need for balance-sheet restructuring and measures to improve liquidity

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions: - Need for balance-sheet restructuring and measures to improve liquidity

05-Sep-2017 / 23:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

September 5, 2017

Inside information disclosure pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014

Ad-hoc 3W Power / AEG Power Solutions:
 

- Need for balance-sheet restructuring and measures to improve liquidity

- Change in 2017 Financial Calendar of 3W Power S.A.
 

September 5, 2017, Luxembourg / Zwanenburg, The Netherlands. 3W Power S.A. (ISIN LU1072910919, 3W9K), the holding of AEG Power Solutions Group, concludes that as a necessary and final step of the group's financial restructuring a substantial deleveraging and balance-sheet restructuring is required to allow for measures to improve liquidity and operational financing of the group and related growth of the business. To achieve this, 3W Power S.A. and key stakeholders are in on-going discussions and have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding outlining key elements and next steps of the envisaged restructuring as well as pre-requisites to provide additional capital. The company will therefore postpone the publication of the results for first half year (H1) and Q2 2017.
 

To validate the group's business planning and the restructuring measures required, a third-party expert will be promptly mandated to prepare a restructuring opinion for the group. The Board of 3W Power S.A. assumes that the required restructuring measures can be implemented, and will closely monitor and assess the likelihood of the restructuring process going forward.
 

-- End of Announcement --
 

About 3W Power:
3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919), based in Luxembourg, is the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K). AEG Power Solutions is a leading provider of UPS systems and power electronic solutions for industrial, commercial, renewable and distributed energy markets throughout the world with main sites in France, Spain, Germany, Singapore and China, with further direct 14 sales and service offices worldwide.
 

For more information, visit www.aegps.com
 

Investor Relations contact:
Christian Hillermann
Hillermann Consulting
Phone: +49 40 320 279 10
Email: investors@aegps.com
 

This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange any securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power.
3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

05-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions
19, rue Eugène Ruppert
L-2453 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +31 20 4077 800
Fax: +31 20 4077 801
Internet: www.aegps.com
ISIN: LU1072910919, DE000A1A29T7,
WKN: A114Z9 , A1A29T,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

607077  05-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

