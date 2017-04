DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Final Results

adesso AG: Successful fourth quarter results in a 61 % increase in EBITDA for full year 2016 to EUR 23.1 million and a 161 % increase in EPS to EUR 2.14



14-Apr-2017 / 13:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



adesso AG: Successful fourth quarter results in a 61 % increase in EBITDA for full year 2016 to EUR 23.1 million and a 161 % increase in EPS to EUR 2.14 On the basis of preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year, adesso AG increased the operating result EBITDA by 61 % compared to the previous year to EUR 23.1 million. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2.14 (previous year: EUR 0.82). Earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 rose by 14 % compared to the previous quarter and came to EUR 0.79 (previous year: EUR 0.21).

Contact:

Martin Möllmann

Manager Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000

E-Mail: ir@adesso.de Contact:Martin MöllmannManager Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Revenues rose by 33 % to EUR 260 million. The EBITDA margin rose to 8.9% (previous year: 7.3%). In addition to the high capacity utilisation, the company acquisitions and increased license sales have contributed to the increase in margin. In the fourth quarter earnings per share benefited from positive effects from the use of tax loss carryforwards. 14-Apr-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de