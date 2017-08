DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

adesso AG: Operating result in the second quarter below plan due to investments in strong headcount expansion - Adjusted Forecast



24-Aug-2017 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adesso AG: Operating result in the second quarter below plan due to investments in strong headcount expansion - Adjusted Forecast

On the basis of preliminary figures, in the second quarter of 2017 adesso had revenues of EUR 74.0 million (previous year: EUR 62.9 million) and EBITDA was EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million; previous quarter: EUR 5.2 million). As projected revenue contribution was lower in the second quarter as a result of the lower number of potential working days (59; previous year: 62; first quarter 2017: 65) and operating result additionally was impacted by the massive expansion of employees and new business locations within the company's growth strategy. The number of new employments reached a new high, hence the full-year's target of 365 new employees at the company adesso AG has been reached already in August. At the same time, the share of customer billable hours has decreased.

Sales in the first six months of 2017 could be increased by 26 % to EUR 149.6 million (previous year: EUR 119.0 million). After the first half-year EBITDA of EUR 7.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million) was below expectations due to the second quarter. Despite an expected increase in customer billable contributions in Germany, adesso will be able to reach the annual forecast for EBITDA in the range of EUR 23 to 27 million only if several of the promising sales activities for the adesso insurance solutions are successfully concluded. The forecast is thus adjusted to EUR 20 to 24 million. The final figures for the first six months will be announced within the publication of the half-year report on 15 September 2017.

Contact:Martin MöllmannManager Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de