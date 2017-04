DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Adler Modemärkte AG: Change in Management Board: Lothar Schäfer terminates his office in the management board end of April - Andrew Thorndike new member



10-Apr-2017 / 15:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

from Adler Modemärkte AG

Change in Management Board:

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 April 2017: As of 30 April 2017, Mr. Lothar Schäfer, Chairman of the board of management of Adler Modemärkte AG, will cease to hold an office with the Company in order to achieve new professional goals. In a Supervisory Board Meeting on 10 April 2017, the Supervisory Board approved the premature and amicable termination of Mr. Schäfer's term as member and Chairman of the management board. The Company thanks Mr. Schäfer for his services on the board of management.

The supervisory board today also appointed Mr Andrew Thorndike as new member of the management board with the function as Chief Operating Officer as of 1 May 2017. Mr Thorndike has been appointed for five years. The supervisory board intends to appoint another member of the management board as Chairman of the management board. Until then, the acting member of the management board, Mr Karsten Odemann and Mr Andrew Thorndike shall lead the company jointly.

Contact:Adler Modemärkte AGInvestor RelationsKatrin SchreyerTel.: +49 6021 633 1828Email: investorrelations@adler.de