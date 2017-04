DGAP-Ad hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

AURELIUS sells compressor manufacturer SECOP to the Nidec Group and doubles its dividend



25-Apr-2017 / 01:33 CET/CEST

Munich, 25 April 2017 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) sells its subsidiary SECOP to the Nidec Group headquartered in Kyoto (Japan) at a sales price of EUR 185 m. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent authorities and is expected to close in the coming months.

With the sale, AURELIUS increases the capital it invested in SECOP by a multiple of approx. 11x. The transaction will have a positive effect on AURELIUS' 2017 Group profit of approx. EUR 100 m. The combination of this successful transaction and advanced plans for further disposals in the coming months has prompted the Executive Board to double its dividend proposal to the AGM to EUR 4 per share (EUR 1 base dividend plus EUR 3 participation dividend per share), from previously EUR 2 per share (EUR 1 base dividend plus EUR 1 participation dividend per share).

In order not to jeopardise the successful conclusion of the sale of the SECOP Group, AURELIUS had exercised the option to postpone the disclosure of inside information according to Art. 17 Para. 4 of the Market Abuse Directive (MAR) in the last few weeks. During this period, a temporary prohibition on trading prevented insiders (particularly the members of the Company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board) from trading in the Company's shares. This temporary prohibition on trading ends with this publication.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset manager with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Over the last ten years AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager investing in a wide range of sectors and across the capital structure.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focusses on investing in Special Situations and MidMarket transaction opportunities. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 24 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 25,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 4.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative, AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.com

