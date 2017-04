DGAP-Ad hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback

25-Apr-2017 / 02:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR



Munich/Grünwald, April 25, 2017 - Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company's annual general meeting held on June 9, 2016, the Executive Board of Aurelius Management SE as the personally liable shareholder of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") resolved to buy back up to 21,000 of the Company's own shares per day, for a total of up to 693,000 shares, in the time from April 27, 2017 to June 20, 2017. The total volume of the resolved share buyback program will be up to EUR 50 million (excluding acquisition expenses). The Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & KGaA has approved the share buyback program.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the share buyback program.

