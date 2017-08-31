07.09.2017 19:21
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares

07-Sep-2017 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares

Zwingenberg, September 7, 2017: The Management Board of the bioeconomy company BRAIN AG (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394), with approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to increase the Company's share capital by approximately 10% against contributions in cash, partially using the Authorized Capital 2017/I. Shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded. The corresponding 1,641,434 registered no-par-value shares ("New Shares") were offered to a new long-term investor, by way of a private placement without prospectus. The New Shares were entirely subscribed by this investor and thus successfully placed. The investor is DAH Beteiligungs GmbH.

The gross proceeds for BRAIN AG from this transaction will amount to approximately EUR 28 million. Due to the capital increase, the company's share capital will increase from currently EUR 16,414,348.00 to EUR 18,055,782.00. The issue price was close to the BRAIN share price at the close of stock market trading of September 7, 2017, amounting to EUR 18.055.

After registration in the commercial register, the New Shares are to be admitted to trading, without a prospectus, on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange expectedly on September 14, 2017, and to be included in the existing listing. The shares qualify for a dividend from October 1, 2016.

The proceeds from the capital increase shall be used, in particular, to finance small and medium sized acquisitions that are pursued by BRAIN AG in the course of its corporate growth strategy.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About BRAIN
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this 'Toolbox of Nature' are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN's own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.


Contact
B.R.A.I.N.
Biotechnology Research
And Information Network AG
Dr. Martin Langer
Executive Vice President
Corporate Development
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg, Germany

Tel.: +49-6251-9331-16
Fax: +49-6251-9331-11
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.de
www.brain-biotech.de

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN AG and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There are numerous factors which could influence the future performance by and future developments at BRAIN AG and the BRAIN group of companies. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. BRAIN AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

07-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.de
Internet: www.brain-biotech.de
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

607757  07-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=607757&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (EQS Group)
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (EQS Group)
19:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG gewinnt neuen langfristig orientierten Investor im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhö... (dpa-afx)
19:21 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (EQS Group)
19:21 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (EQS Group)
19:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung - Übernahme der neuen Aktien durch einen neuen,... (dpa-afx)
31.08.17
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (EQS Group)
31.08.17
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network News
RSS Feed
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network

alle Videos

Meistgelesene B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network News

29.08.17DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Große Nachfrage an BRAIN-Aktien bei institutionellen Investoren
18.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
18.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG
31.08.17DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN erzielt in den ersten neun Monaten 2016/17 klare Umsatz- und Ergebnisverbesserung
29.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
29.08.17DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG
31.08.17DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG
25.08.17Elon Musk denies brain-computer startup is raising money
25.08.17Elon Musk denies brain-computer startup is raising money
12.08.17Brain Drain: Britische Unis bangen um ihre besten Leute
Weitere B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
DZ BANK  Deutsche Post: Q2-Ergebnis besser als erwartet
Gold unterstützt durch anhaltend schwachen US-Dollar
UBS: Daimler AG: Weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial vorhanden
Vontobel: Gold profitiert vom schwindenden Vertrauen in den Dollar
Wie funktioniert dynamisches Risikomanagement?
HSBC: Hamburger Hafen u. Logistik (Weekly) - Am Ball bleiben
SOCIETE GENERALE: Starker Aufwärtstrend: Mit Apple 42,8% bis Dezember erzielen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Marktteilnehmer testen die Geduld von Herrn Draghi
Die wahren Herrscher über unser Geldsystem
Wo ein WG-Zimmer 570 Euro kostet
So tickt Schäubles Staatsfeind Nummer eins
Der Abgesang auf die deutsche Automobilindustrie kam zu früh

News von

Nordex-Aktie stürzt ab: Wie tief das Papier noch fallen kann
Vier Top-Nebenwerte aus der Schweiz
EZB-Chef Draghi spielt wegen Euro-Aufwertung auf Zeit
Dominant in der Nische: Acht Hidden Champions für jedes Depot
DAX: Bringt die EZB den Umschwung?

News von

In Deutschland explodiert die Zahl der Mikro-Apartments für Studenten - doch es gibt ein gewaltiges Problem
Der Mann, dessen Firma den Diesel-Skandal aufgedeckt hat, trifft eine überraschende Vorhersage für E-Autos
Ein Paar verkauft jetzt Luxus-Wohnungen in Dubai an Bitcoin-Millionäre
5 Dinge, die Anleger jetzt über Gold und Geld wissen müssen
Trotz Milliarden-Crash: Warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt sein könnte, um in Bitcoin zu investieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones um Nulllinie -- EZB lässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief - Euro als Risiko -- AIXTRON-Aktie schießt nach Analystenstudie hoch -- innogy, Nordex, RWE, Allianz im Fokus

JPMorgan sieht General Electric vor trüben Zeiten. GoPro-Aktien mit zweistelligem Kursplus. Entscheidung über die Zukunft von Air Berlin rückt näher. Crashgefahr - Darum sollten sich Anleger vor dem September in Acht nehmen. BMW stellt auf der IAA einen rein elektrischen Viertürer vor. Übernahme-Spekulationen treiben Versorger-Aktien weiter hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
KW 35: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:25 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones um Nulllinie -- EZB lässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief - Euro als Risiko -- AIXTRON-Aktie schießt nach Analystenstudie hoch -- innogy, Nordex, RWE, Allianz im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:31 Uhr
Der Portfolio-ETF
Aktie im Fokus
19:57 Uhr
AIXTRON-Aktie schießt nach Analystenkommentar hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Nordex AGA0D655
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100