DGAP-Ad-hoc: BUWOG AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

BUWOG AG expects significant revaluation results of its standing investment properties for the first half of the financial year 2017/18



16-Oct-2017 / 17:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad-hoc-Release: Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

BUWOG AG expects significant revaluation results of its standing investment properties for the first half of the financial year 2017/18

Vienna, 16 October 2017

- Expected positive revaluation result of the standing investment properties of BUWOG AG of at least EUR 135 mn for the first half of the financial year 2017/18



With respect to the results for the first half of the financial year 2017/18 as of 31 October 2017 BUWOG AG expects to show a positive revaluation result of its overall standing investment properties of at least EUR 135 mn mainly due to the noticeably more dynamic development of the real estate markets (yield compression) in the months from May 2017 through October 2017.



The publication of the final results of the first half of the financial year 2017/18 is scheduled to take place on 21 December 2017.



For requests:

INVESTOR RELATIONS



Jan-Hauke Jendrny

Investor Relations Manager

Email: investor@buwog.com | Jan-Hauke.Jendrny@buwog.com

T +43-1-878 28 1203

F +43-1-878 28 5203



About BUWOG Group

BUWOG AG, Hietzinger Kai 131, 1130 Vienna, Austria, is the leading German-Austrian full-service provider in the residential property business and now looks back on 66 years of expertise. Its high quality property portfolio encompasses approximately 49,200 units and is distributed between Germany and Austria. In addition to asset management the entire value chain of the real estate sector is covered by the sales and development business areas. The shares of BUWOG AG (ISIN AT00BUWOG001) are listed on the Frankfurt, Vienna (ATX) and Warsaw stock exchanges. The Convertible Bond 2016 - 2021 (ISIN AT0000A1NQH2) is listed on the Third Market (MTF) of the Vienna stock exchange.