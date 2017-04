DGAP-Ad hoc: Clere AG

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

CLERE AG acquires solar parks in Great Britain

Berlin, 5 April 2017, 18:00 a.m. CET

CLERE AG has acquired two solar parks in Great Britain with a total generating capacity of 10 MWp. The facilities were connected in 2016; the investment volume is nearly 15 million euros.

CLERE expects that the solar parks will generate a revenue contribution of approximately EUR 1.2 million annually with a positive annual result.

It has been agreed to acquire three further solar parks with a total generating capacity of 15 MWp in the coming weeks.

Berlin, 05.04.2017

Thomas Krupke, CEO



Contact

Investor Relations

Mail: info@clere.de



About CLERE (ISIN: DE000A2AA402) / www.clere.de: CLERE AG is active in the growing market of renewable energy and environmental technology. We invest in renewable energy production projects and operate these plants with a strategic, long-term perspective. To this end, we work with renowned project developers and are already involved in the planning and construction phase.

The focus is on plants in regions that promise stable, long-term returns due to their political stability, legal framework and existing energy and environmental policies.