DGAP-Ad hoc: Constantin AG (Constantin Medien)

20.09.2017 23:29
Constantin Medien AG

Constantin Medien AG: Agreement with Stella Finanz AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Constantin Medien AG: Agreement with Stella Finanz AG

20-Sep-2017 / 23:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ismaning, September 20, 2017 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, Constantin Medien AG and Stella Finanz AG today agreed on the terms of the restitution of a loan with a nominal value of EUR 12.25 million and CHF 26.00 million granted by Stella Finanz AG as well as the termination of the legal disputes between both companies. The loan including all accrued interests will be settled in 8 million Highlight Communications shares which had been pledged to Stella Finanz AG. In return, Stella Finanz AG will release the remaining pledged 16.75 million shares, so that overall 20.6 million shares in Highlight Communications AG are at the free disposal of Constantin Medien AG. As a result of the execution of the agreement with Stella Finanz AG the shareholding in Highlight Communications AG will be reduced to approx. 43.6 percent (or approx. 32.7 percent taking into account the resolved capital increase at Highlight Communications AG which has not yet been registered in the commercial register).


The shareholding in Highlight Communications AG will be deconsolidated, irrespective of the above. The main consequences of the deconsolidation have already been described in the 2016 annual report of Constantin Medien AG.


The Management Board, together with a renowned German financial institution and several investors, is preparing a complete refinancing of the EUR 65 million corporate bond which will expire in April 2018. The Management Board is expecting to finalize the refinancing at more favorable terms by the end of the year.


For the benefit of the Company, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board target a short-term pacification of the current legal disputes in Germany and Switzerland to relieve the Company, both operationally and financially, and to entirely re-concentrate the resources on focusing the operational business activities.


By current status, the Company will publish the interim financial report 2017 until September 30, 2017. The interim financial report 2017 will already take into account the deconsolidation of the shareholding in Highlight Communications AG.



About Constantin Medien AG:
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange

Contact PR:
Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de

Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0, Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29

Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433,
E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de

Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111

20-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG
Münchener Straße 101 g
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

611509  20-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=611509&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
