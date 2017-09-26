DGAP-Ad hoc: Constantin AG (Constantin Medien)

+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
26.09.2017
Constantin Medien AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated within the scope of an overall solution. Constantin Medien will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Constantin Medien AG: Legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated within the scope of an overall solution. Constantin Medien will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications

26-Sep-2017 / 23:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Key word: Legal Matter

Constantin Medien AG:
Legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated within the scope of an overall solution

Constantin Medien AG will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications AG


Ismaning, September 26, 2017 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG has decided to terminate all legal disputes at Swiss courts with the affiliated company Highlight Communications AG within the scope and as part of an overall pacification of the significant disputes with Highlight Communications AG, Highlight Event and Entertainment AG as well as Stella Finanz AG. The resolution of the Management Board was enacted after a diligent, comprehensive and critical review of the objectives pursued with the legal disputes and their prospects of success from a current perspective. This is carried out in order to relieve the Company, both financially and operationally, and to entirely re-concentrate the resources on focusing the operational business activities.

Highlight Communications AG has agreed to reverse the foundation structures installed as means of defense against hostile takeovers, which had been granted options for the temporary purchase of the majority of the common shares and particularly the voting rights in TEAM group as well as Constantin Film AG.

No further legal proceedings are taken against the execution of the capital increase at Highlight Communications AG resolved in June 2017, through which the stake of Constantin Medien AG will be reduced from currently circa 43.6 percent to circa 32.7 percent after register entry (taking into account the repayment of a loan of Stella Finanz AG by transfer of shares of Constantin Medien AG in Highlight Communications AG).

The Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG has approved the termination of these legal disputes with Highlight Communications AG.

About Constantin Medien AG:
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange

Contact:
Contact PR:
Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49
(0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de

Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0,
Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29

Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436,
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433, E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de

Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Phone: +49
(0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111

26-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG
Münchener Straße 101 g
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

613089  26-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

26.09.17
