DGAP-Ad hoc: Consus Commercial Property AG

CONSUS Commercial Property AG appoints Norbert Kickum to its Managing Board as CEO



29-Aug-2017 / 10:41 CET/CEST

CONSUS Commercial Property AG appoints Norbert Kickum to its Managing Board as CEO



Leipzig, 29. August 2017 - The Supervisory Board of CONSUS Commercial Property AG ("CONSUS", ISIN DE000A2DA414) has appointed Norbert Kickum to its Managing Board as CEO with immediate effect. His many years of experience in real estate and finance include previous positions as Chairman of the Managing Board with Airbus Group Bank, Member of the Board of FMS Wertmanagement, as well as Member of the Managing Board of Aareal Bank AG. Mr. Kickum is chairman of the Supervisory Board of the CG Group, in which CONSUS will hold an indirect participating interest of 50.0 percent as a result of the fundamental agreement signed today (see ad hoc dated 22 August 2017, 16:00 pm).

Robert Sargent, Member of CONSUS Commercial Property AG's Supervisory Board: 'We are very pleased to have acquired Norbert Kickum, a real estate and finance specialist with an outstanding profile. He will continue to drive our company's strategic further development together with Stanley Bronisz. We are just about to take key steps in our company's growth with our planned indirect 50% interest in the CG Group, one of the leading and most dynamic property developers in Germany. Norbert Kickum has already been providing CG Group with in-depth support as the chairman of its supervisory board, and our cooperation with the Group will allow us to further expand our value chain and hone our prime position on the market.' Norbert Kickum, CEO of CONSUS Commercial Property AG commented: 'CONSUS has enormous potential with its future line-up. I look forward to my new tasks. Together with Stanley Bronisz, my colleague on the Managing Board, I want to contribute my expertise and network to build a real success story in the German real estate and property development market, and to extensively use the operating opportunities that will result out of a joint future with the CG Group to the benefit of the Company and all shareholders.' About CONSUS Commercial Property AG CONSUS Commercial Property AG ('CONSUS'), as an opportunity-oriented real estate investor, is dynamically assembling an investment portfolio focusing on office properties. Its value-added approach and its acquisition focus, including special situation properties, create an above-average potential to increase value and profits for CONSUS. The company specialises in properties with market values of between EUR 10 and 25 million and thus operates in an environment with less competition than that for other property sizes. CONSUS believes that the attractive net initial returns that can be realised in the value-added sector of this size category mean that it is well positioned for different market cycles and financing environments. Active asset management ensures that additional value and higher rental income can be realised from the portfolio. The aim of the company is to generate high funds from operations (FFO). In so doing CONSUS uses efficient structures and cooperates with leading partners in the German market when purchasing properties, processing deals and managing each asset.

