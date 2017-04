DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE Capital Group obtains an investment and asset management mandate in connection with the sale of retail portfolios worth EUR 687m to Universal-Investment, fund manager of Bayerische Versorgungskammer

01-Apr-2017 / 16:25 CET/CEST



01-Apr-2017 / 16:25 CET/CEST

CORESTATE Capital Group obtains an investment and asset management mandate in connection with the sale of retail portfolios worth EUR 687m to Universal-Investment, fund manager of Bayerische Versorgungskammer



Today, CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), an investment manager and co-investor headquartered in Luxembourg - through companies administered by CORESTATE - has signed notarized agreements concerning a significant asset management mandate and the sale of retail portfolios to Universal-Investment funds of the Bayerische Versorgungskammer (BVK). The investment vehicle will be administered by Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.

CORESTATE shall be instructed with the asset management. With a value of EUR 687m, the existing portfolio comprises a total of 90 properties in German cities and consists of sub-portfolios acquired as part of CORESTATE's club deal program.

The transaction is subject to the approval by the Federal Cartel Office.

IR Contact

Henryk Deter / Mirko Koch

Phone: +49 611 20585540 / koch@cometis.de

PR Contact

Tom Zeller

Phone: +49 69 264867715 / Cell phone: +49 176 10430063 / tz@feldhoff-cie.de

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with EUR 16bn* in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 26 offices including in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 390 people and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

*The completion of the Hannover Leasing Group transaction is still subject to the conclusion of ownership control procedures by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, BaFin

DISCLAIMER:



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. The securities that are the subject of the listing discussed in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this publication is directed only at persons who: (i) are qualified investors within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures and/or (ii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within the definition of "investment professionals" contained in article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or fall within another exemption to the Order (all such persons referred to in (i) to (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this publication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This publication contains statements related to future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving CORESTATE that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "intend", "look forward to", "believe", "will" or other words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of CORESTATE's management, of which many are out of our control. These are subjects to a number of risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of this risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of CORESTATE may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. CORESTATE does not intend or assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This publication is not a prospectus. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any securities referred to in this publication except on the basis of information in the prospectus to be issued by CORESTATE in connection with the offering of such securities.



