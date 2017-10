DGAP-Ad hoc: DATA MODUL AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Contract

On 11 April 2017 Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH ("Arrow"), an indirect subsidiary of Arrow Electronics, Inc., Centennial, USA and the 69.2% majority shareholder of DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen ("DATA MODUL"), had notified DATA MODUL of its intention to enter into a domination and profit transfer agreement with Arrow as dominating party and DATA MODUL as dependent party. Today, Arrow has notified DATA MODUL that, until further notice, Arrow refrains from the intention to enter into the domination and profit transfer agreement. Arrow intents to evaluate all strategic options regarding its participation in DATA MODUL.



Contact:

Beate Junker

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

