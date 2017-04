DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

DATAGROUP SE: Successful capital increase - DATAGROUP SE receives proceeds of c. EUR 21.7m from the capital increase



05-Apr-2017 / 21:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Successful capital increase - DATAGROUP SE receives proceeds of c. EUR 21.7m from the capital increase



Pliezhausen, April 05, 2017. DATAGROUP SE has successfully concluded its capital increase announced yesterday. Utilising the authorised capital II 2013, the company's share capital was increased by EUR 759,000 from EUR 7,590,000 to EUR 8,349,000 by issuing 759,000 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares will be entitled to a share in profits from the beginning of the current fiscal year (01.10.2016 - 30.09.2017).



The new shares were sold using the simplified exclusion of subscription rights in an accelerated bookbuilding process and a private placement without prospectus.



All new shares have been placed at a price of EUR 28.60 per share. DATAGROUP SE will receive gross proceeds from the capital increase in the amount of c. EUR 21.7m. The proceeds will strenghten the equity and are to support the company's organic and inorganic growth in the future as well.



As a result of strong demand during the placement of the new shares, the majority shareholder of DATAGROUP SE, HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (HHS), agreed to sell 400,000 of the shares held by it to interested parties that were not taken into consideration in the allocation of share. The majority shareholder is hoping this will lead to higher liquidity of the DATAGROUP shares in stock exchange trading. The shareholding of HHS in DATAGROUP SE will decrease from 61.1% to 50.8% through this and through the issue of new shares.



The new shares are to be admitted to trading on the open market at the Frankfurt stock exchange while also being included in the new segment "Scale". The inclusion of the new shares (without prospectus) in the listing of the existing shares is planned to take place on April 10, 2017.

Disclaimer:



This information is not intended for distribution or publication in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa or other countries where such publication would be contrary to law. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law or regulation in some countries, and any person in possession of this document or of information referred to therein should inform himself about and observe any such restriction. Non-compliance with such restrictions may be a violation of capital market law in such countries.



This announcement does not constitute any solicitation of any offer or invitation to buy securities in the United States of America, Germany or any other country. Neither this publication nor its content may be used for an offer in any country. The securities referred to herein have not been nor will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the 'Securities Act') and may not be offered nor sold unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from such registration is available. The securities will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America.



Contact:

DATAGROUP SE

Dr. Michael Klein

Investor Relations

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

D-72124 Pliezhausen

T +49-7127-970-059

F +49-7127-970-033

Michael.Klein@datagroup.de 05-Apr-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de