04.11.2017 19:43
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: T-Mobile US and Sprint end discussion about potential merger

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Merger
Deutsche Telekom AG: T-Mobile US and Sprint end discussion about potential merger

04-Nov-2017 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In recent months, subsequent to the end of the quiet period related to the US lowband incentive auction, T-Mobile US, Inc (64% owned by Deutsche Telekom) and Sprint Corp. together with their main shareholders Deutsche Telekom AG and Softbank Corp. have discussed a potential combination of the businesses of both U.S. based companies. An agreement could not be reached, and as a result the discussions have been terminated.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Disclaimer

This ad hoc release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These also include statements on market potential, statements on finance guidance, as well as on the dividend outlook. They are generally identified by the terms 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'aim for,' 'goal,' 'plan,' 'will,' 'strive for,' 'outlook,' or similar expressions and often include information that relates to net revenue expectations or targets for adjusted EBITDA, profit or loss, earnings performance, and other indicators, as well as personnel-related measures and workforce adjustments. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections. They should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control, including those described in the sections 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' of the Company's Form 20-F annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among the relevant factors are the progress of Deutsche Telekom's workforce reduction initiative, the restructuring of operating activities in Germany, and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and cost reduction measures. In addition, regulatory decisions, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. Furthermore, changes in the economic and business environments - for example, the current economic slump - in markets where we, our subsidiaries, and affiliates operate, the enduring instability and volatility on the global financial markets, as well as exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations can also adversely affect our business development and the availability of capital at favorable terms. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be met. Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise. Deutsche Telekom does not reconcile its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a GAAP measure because it would require unreasonable effort to do so. As a rule, Deutsche Telekom does not predict the net effect of future special factors due to their uncertainty. Special factors and interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including impairment losses) can have a significant effect on Deutsche Telekom's results.
In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBT, adjusted net profit, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

04-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 181-88880
Fax: +49 (0)228 181-88899
E-mail: investor.relations@telekom.de
Internet: www.telekom.com
ISIN: DE0005557508
WKN: 555750
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, NYSE, Tokyo

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

625049  04-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=625049&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen
Anzeige

Aktuelle Zertifikate von

NameTypWKNHebel
WAVE Unlimited auf Deutsche Telekom
Put
DM1495
4,64
WAVE Unlimited auf Deutsche Telekom
Call
DM01C6
8,00

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
    8
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:42 Uhr
US-Mobilfunkmarkt: T-Mobile und Sprint beenden Fusionsgespräche (Spiegel Online)
20:09 Uhr
Sprint, T-Mobile call off merger - CNET (Cnet)
19:43 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG (EQS Group)
19:43 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG (EQS Group)
19:43 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: T-Mobile US und Sprint beenden Gespräche über möglichen Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen (dpa-afx)
19:25 Uhr
Telekom-Tochter: T-Mobile-US-Fusion ist endgültig geplatzt (Handelsblatt)
19:00 Uhr
T-Mobile, Sprint merger talks come to an end (MarketWatch)
18:59 Uhr
Sprint and T-Mobile Call Off Merger Plan (The Wall Street Journal)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Deutsche Telekom News
RSS Feed
Deutsche Telekom zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2017Deutsche Telekom OutperformCredit Suisse Group
31.10.2017Deutsche Telekom market-performBernstein Research
27.10.2017Deutsche Telekom buyUBS AG
26.10.2017Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.2017Deutsche Telekom NeutralMacquarie Research
02.11.2017Deutsche Telekom OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2017Deutsche Telekom buyUBS AG
23.10.2017Deutsche Telekom buyUBS AG
17.10.2017Deutsche Telekom kaufenJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.10.2017Deutsche Telekom overweightBarclays Capital
31.10.2017Deutsche Telekom market-performBernstein Research
23.10.2017Deutsche Telekom NeutralMacquarie Research
16.10.2017Deutsche Telekom market-performBernstein Research
12.10.2017Deutsche Telekom NeutralMacquarie Research
29.09.2017Deutsche Telekom HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.10.2017Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
13.09.2017Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
24.05.2017Deutsche Telekom verkaufenJefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.2017Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
09.03.2017Deutsche Telekom UnderperformMacquarie Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Telekom AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Deutsche Telekom

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Deutsche Telekom News

01.11.17Fusion T-Mobile US mit Sprint droht Aus
17.10.17Citi: Deutsche Telekom - Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
18.10.17Studie: Telekom hält Konkurrenz in Deutschland auf Abstand
12.10.17Offenbar Probleme für Fusion T-Mobile und Sprint im US-Justizministerium
30.10.17Jamaika-Unterhändler beschließen Bildungsoffensive
01.11.17T-Mobile US: Doch keine Hochzeit mit Sprint?
29.10.17Telekom-Chef Höttges warnt vor Verkauf von Staatsanteilen
22.10.17Jamaika-Sondierer wollen "schwarze Null" verteidigen
09.10.17Bundesnetzagentur untersagt Details des 'StreamOn'-Tarifs der Telekom
03.11.17T-Mobile US: Deutsche Telekom legt neues Angebot für Sprint vor
Weitere Deutsche Telekom News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital - Infoabend-Termine
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Mit Express zu mehr Rendite
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Täglich die wichtigsten Chartanalysen per WhatsApp!
DZ BANK  Orange: solide Q3/2017-Zahlen, Ausblick bestätigt
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu VW Vz. und Daimler: Autospecial!
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
UBS: DAX: Wohlverdiente Verschnaufpause
Der Bitcoin wird flügge
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Deutsche Telekom-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Deutsche Telekom Peer Group News

03.11.17Altmaier will 'Grundrecht' auf schnelles Internet
03.11.17AT&T Statement on Proposed Tax Bill
02.11.171 GBit/s symmetrisch: Vodafone startet Glasfaserausbau in Düsseldorf
02.11.17Mobilfunk: Vodafone startet Gigabit in vier Städten
02.11.17US-Justiz könnte gegen Time-Warner-Übernahme durch AT&T klagen - Aktien unter Druck
02.11.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: United Internet AG
02.11.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: United Internet AG
02.11.17BT Group: Schwächelndes IT-Geschäft setzt Telekomkonzern zu
02.11.17Britische BT Group zahlt stabile Zwischendividende
02.11.17Schwierigkeiten in der IT-Sparte belasten BT Group weiter

News von

Das Land der Gangs wird zum Kiez der Millennials
So können Sie zum Jahresende noch viel Geld sparen
Bitcoin  Blase oder Goldgrube?
Warum soll ich für digitale Transaktionen bezahlen?
Wie aktuelle Jobdaten die FED in die Bredouille bringen

News von

Alibaba-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 200-Dollar-Marke - wie Anleger jetzt profitieren
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
Börsen auf Rekordjagd: Die besten Aktien fürs vierte Quartal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
BYD-Aktie: Weiteres Rückschlagspotenzial

News von

Schwere Vorwürfe: Tesla-Mitarbeiter bringen Elon Musk in Erklärungsnot
Insider aus dem Weißen Haus zweifeln an einer zweiten Amtszeit Trumps
Ich habe das Tesla Model X in Frankfurt getestet - ein Moment machte mir Angst
3.000 Euro Gehalt, 860 Euro Miete: So lebt der Durchschnittsdeutsche im Jahr 2017
Bargeldersatz: Notenbanken prüfen gerade, wie sie unser Geld grundlegend verändern können

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 13.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Apple-Aktie steigt nach guten Quartalszahlen -- GEA meldet erneut Gewinnwarnung -- Starbucks, Evonik im Fokus

Broadcom prüft Übernahme von QUALCOMM. BMW ruft in Nordamerika rund eine Million Fahrzeuge zurück. Bill Gates nicht mehr reichster Mann der Welt. T-Mobile US und Sprint verhandeln weiter über Fusion. NAGA Group entwickelt eigene Kryptowährung. Analysten: Tesla verspricht zu viel, liefert zu wenig und braucht mehr Kapital.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 44: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
03.11.17
DAX geht unter 13.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Apple-Aktie steigt nach guten Quartalszahlen -- GEA meldet erneut Gewinnwarnung -- Starbucks, Evonik im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:16 Uhr
Faktor-Zertifikate: Auf kurzfristige Preisveränderungen setzen
Ausland
20:25 Uhr
T-Mobile US und Sprint beenden Fusionsgespräche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9