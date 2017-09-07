DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action

26-Sep-2017 / 07:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

Deutsche Wohnen to issue new convertible bonds and solicit offers from investors to sell to Deutsche Wohnen outstanding convertible bonds

Frankfurt/Main and Berlin, 26 September 2017. Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen" or the "Company"), concurrently launches the issue of EUR 800 million convertible bonds maturing in January 2026 ("New Convertible Bonds") and solicits offers from investors to sell to Deutsche Wohnen the outstanding convertible bonds due September 2021 ("Convertible Bonds Tender Offer").

The proceeds of the New Convertible Bonds will be used to finance the Convertible Bonds Tender Offer and for general corporate purposes.

New Convertible Bonds

Today, the management board of Deutsche Wohnen, with approval of the supervisory board, resolved on the issuance of the New Convertible Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 800 million maturing January 2026. The New Convertible Bonds are convertible into newly issued or existing Deutsche Wohnen bearer shares with no par value or can be repaid in cash. The shareholders' pre-emptive rights are excluded.

The New Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal amount of EUR 100,000 per bond and - unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity. The New Convertible Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding with a coupon between 0.10% and 0.60% per annum and a conversion premium between 40% and 45% above the reference share price (being the arithmetic average of the daily VWAP (volume weighted average price) of the shares on XETRA on September 26 and September 27, 2017). The New Convertible Bonds will be offered solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions, outside the United States, via a private placement.

The conversion premium and the coupon are expected to be determined during the course of the day in the accelerated bookbuilding process. The initial conversion price is expected to be announced on September 27, 2017.

The New Convertible Bonds are expected to be issued on or about October 4, 2017 and to be admitted to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange shortly thereafter.

Deutsche Wohnen will be entitled to redeem the New Convertible Bonds at their nominal amount (plus accrued but unpaid interest) from January 27, 2023 if the stock exchange price per bearer share of Deutsche Wohnen amounts to at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect over a certain period.

Convertible Bonds Tender Offer

Moreover, the management board of Deutsche Wohnen, with approval of the supervisory board, resolved today to invite holders of the convertible bonds due 2021 issued by Deutsche Wohnen on September 8, 2014 with an outstanding aggregate nominal amount of EUR 400 million ("2021 Convertible Bonds") to make offers to sell for cash their 2021 Convertible Bonds. The market value of the outstanding 2021 Convertible Bonds currently amounts to approximately EUR 708 million.

The Convertible Bonds Tender Offer is not open to any persons located or resident in the United States or that are otherwise U.S. Persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended), or persons acting for the account or benefit of any such persons, or in any other jurisdiction where the Convertible Bonds Tender Offer or any participation therein would be unlawful.

Deutsche Wohnen will decide in its sole discretion whether, to what extent and at what price it will repurchase 2021 Convertible Bonds.





Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the largest publicly listed residential property companies in Germany and Europe with a business focus on managing and developing its portfolio, which focusses on residential properties. As at 30 June 2017, the portfolio comprised a total of 162,985 units, of which 160,552 are residential and 2,433 are commercial units. Deutsche Wohnen is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse and is additionally traded on the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX(R) Europe 600 and GPR 250.

Important Notice

