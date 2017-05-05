10.05.2017 20:48
DGAP-Ad hoc: DIC Asset AG

DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset supports Public Takeover Offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the Takeover Offer regarding their WCM-Shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-Shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Investment
DIC Asset supports Public Takeover Offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the Takeover Offer regarding their WCM-Shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-Shares

10-May-2017 / 20:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

DIC Asset supports Public Takeover Offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the Takeover Offer regarding their WCM-Shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-Shares

-----

Frankfurt/Main, May 10, 2017 - Today, DIC Asset group has entered into tender agreements with TLG Immobilien AG, Berlin, ("TLG Immobilien"), in which it has, subject to certain conditions as well as terminations rights, undertaken to accept the intended public takeover offer of TLG Immobilien by way of an exchange offer ("Offer") to the shareholders of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("WCM") for their block of shares in WCM of approx. 25.95 % of the share capital of WCM. TLG Immobilien intends, subject to the final fixing of the minimum prices and the final specifications in the offer document, to offer for each 5.75 tendered share of WCM as consideration one new no-par value bearer share in TLG Immobilien with a notional value of EUR 1.00. The new shares of TLG IMMOBILIEN will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2017 in exchange. The exchange ratio of the Offer values each share of WCM on the basis of the weighted average price of the TLG Immobilien share during the three months prior to the day of the announcement of the Offer at EUR 3.15 which corresponds to a premium of 4.1 % on the weighted average price of WCM shares during the three months prior to the day of the announcement of the takeover offer. On the basis of the closing price of the TLG Immobilien share prior to the announcement of the takeover offer this results in an offer price of EUR 3.36 per share of WCM which thus corresponds to a premium of 17.8 % on the pro forma EPRA NAV of EUR 2.85 per share, as communicated by WCM. In connection with the Offer, TLG IMMOBILIEN and WCM signed a business combination agreement. WCM has communicated that it supports the Offer on the basis of the business combination agreement and - after having examined the offer document - recommends that its shareholders accept it.

The Offer of TLG Immobilien will be made in accordance with the conditions to be set forth in the offer document, in particular a minimum acceptance rate of 50 % plus one share of WCM. TLG Immobilien has communicated that it has also entered into tender agreements with further shareholders of WCM, including the Chief Executive Officer of WCM, Mr. Stavros Efremidis, and the supervisory board member of WCM, Mr. Karl Ehlerding, which will ensure that in total approximately 50.0 % of the shares and voting rights in WCM on a fully diluted basis will be tendered into the Offer.

The Management Board

DIC Asset AG


Contact:
Nina Wittkopf
Head of Investor Relations
Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 9454858-1462
F +49 69 9454858-9399
N.Wittkopf@dic-asset.de

10-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A1TNJ22, DE000A12T648
WKN: A1X3XX, A1TNJ2, A12T64
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

572177  10-May-2017 CET/CEST

DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset unterstützt öffentliches Übernahmeangebot der TLG Immobilien AG für Aktien der WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz -AG und verpflichtet s...
