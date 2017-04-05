DGAP-Ad hoc: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Dräger announces preliminary figures for the first quarter 2017.



Order intake in the first quarter rose by roughly 5.4 percent net of currency effects (nominal 6.6 percent) compared to the first quarter last year. Net sales declined by roughly 1.1 percent net of currency effects (nominal increase 0.5 percent) to approximately EUR 535 million. The gross profit margin stood at approximately 45 percent (Q1 2016: 42.0 percent). Functional expenses declined by 1.9 percent net of currency effects (nominal -0.7 percent). EBIT for the first quarter amounted to roughly EUR 2 million and significantly exceeded the low EBIT of the prior year's quarter (Q1 2016: EUR -15,7 million).



Order intake rose in all regions. Demand increase in Europe was particularly strong. In the region Americas, order growth was driven by the demand in North America. Business development was challenging in Central- and South America. Due to the positive development in China, order intake in the region Africa, Asia, and Australia increased slightly.



The outlook for fiscal year 2017 remains unchanged. For the full year Draeger continues to expect net sales growth (net of currency effects) of between 0.0 and 3.0 percent and an EBIT margin of between 5.0 and 7.0 percent.



