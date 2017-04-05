Ihr Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
12.04.2017 18:07
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger closes the first quarter with a considerable improvement in earnings

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger closes the first quarter with a considerable improvement in earnings

12-Apr-2017 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger closes the first quarter with a considerable improvement in earnings

Dräger announces preliminary figures for the first quarter 2017.

Order intake in the first quarter rose by roughly 5.4 percent net of currency effects (nominal 6.6 percent) compared to the first quarter last year. Net sales declined by roughly 1.1 percent net of currency effects (nominal increase 0.5 percent) to approximately EUR 535 million. The gross profit margin stood at approximately 45 percent (Q1 2016: 42.0 percent). Functional expenses declined by 1.9 percent net of currency effects (nominal -0.7 percent). EBIT for the first quarter amounted to roughly EUR 2 million and significantly exceeded the low EBIT of the prior year's quarter (Q1 2016: EUR -15,7 million).

Order intake rose in all regions. Demand increase in Europe was particularly strong. In the region Americas, order growth was driven by the demand in North America. Business development was challenging in Central- and South America. Due to the positive development in China, order intake in the region Africa, Asia, and Australia increased slightly.

The outlook for fiscal year 2017 remains unchanged. For the full year Draeger continues to expect net sales growth (net of currency effects) of between 0.0 and 3.0 percent and an EBIT margin of between 5.0 and 7.0 percent.

Dräger will publish final results for the first three months of 2017 on May 4, 2017.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Deutschland
www.draeger.com

Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com

Corporate Communications:
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-3998
melanie.kamann@draeger.com

Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Financial Calendar at www.draeger.com for information on all important financial dates.

12-Apr-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

564687  12-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=564687&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:07 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (EQS Group)
18:07 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (EQS Group)
18:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger schließt das erste Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung ab (dpa-afx)
05.04.17
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (dpa-afx)
05.04.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (EQS Group)
05.04.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (EQS Group)
05.04.17
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (dpa-afx)
05.04.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Draegerwerk NewsRSS Feed
Draegerwerk zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Draegerwerk News

13.03.17DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
05.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
05.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.03.17DGAP-DD: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
05.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
05.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
05.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
05.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.03.17DGAP-DD: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Weitere Draegerwerk News
Anzeige

Inside

Aktienmärkte nahe Allzeithoch: Lohnt sich der Einstieg noch als Anlagealternative? Wir klären auf!
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Vinci: überzeugendes Geschäftsmodell, positiver Unternehmensausblick für 2017
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Trendfortsetzung nicht unwahrscheinlich
DekaBank: Märkte haben Risiken (nur) im Hinterkopf
Vontobel: Ölpreis nach US-Luftangriff im Aufwind, Gold hingegen schwächelt
HSBC: Deutsche Lufthansa (Daily) - Steigflug hält an
Société Générale: Volkswagen: Mit anhaltendem Aufwärtstrend bis zu 200,00% Rendite p.a. möglich!
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Draegerwerk-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Draegerwerk Peer Group News

12:36 UhrANALYSE/HSBC: Wachstum bei Carl Zeiss Meditec beschleunigt sich
11.04.17Fresenius auf großer Einkaufstour – Aktie mit Tuchfühlung zum Allzeithoch
11.04.17QIX Deutschland: Fraport-Aktie hebt ab und markiert Rekordhoch
10.04.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Übernahme-Karussell dreht sich - Stada wird gekauft
10.04.17XETRA-SCHLUSS/Hausse in Stada schiebt MDAX auf Rekordhoch
10.04.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Übernahme-Karussell dreht sich - Stada gesucht
10.04.17ANALYSE: Fresenius dürfte laut Analysten von Akorn-Kauf profitieren
10.04.17QIX Deutschland: Talanx nach Rekordgewinn auch für 2017 optimistisch
10.04.17Generic drugs firm Akorn confirms takeover talks with Germany's Fresenius
10.04.17Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA veröffentlicht Formblatt 20-F für das Geschäftsjahr 2016

News von

Das war der teuerste Passagierrauswurf aller Zeiten
So groß ist die Macht privater Wohnkonzerne
Kurzfristige Risiken - langfristig aber Erholung
Jetzt darf der A400M auch nicht mehr zu hoch fliegen
Das sind die zehn beliebtesten Shoppingmeilen Deutschlands

News von

Geheime Börsenstars: Bei welchen Nebenwerten sich der Einstieg noch lohnt
Die vier besten europäischen Öl-Aktien
DAX: Denkpause am Allzeithoch
Kurssturz bei Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Daimler-Aktie an Dax-Spitze: Autobauer lockt Anleger mit Gewinnsprung

News von

Das iPhone 8 wird das begehrteste iPhone aller Zeiten sein - doch es gibt ein Problem
Ostasien-Experte Rüdiger Frank im Interview: "Nordkorea könnte der nächste Tigerstaat werden"
Steigender Goldpreis: Warum das Edelmetall von den aktuellen Krisenherden profitiert
Marc Faber: Mit diesen Ländern und Branchen können Anleger jetzt richtig Geld verdienen
Zwei junge Wiener erhielten ein 6-stelliges Investment für ihr Startup, das ein nerviges Geld-Problem löst

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas fester -- Daimler kann Gewinn fast verdoppeln -- PUMA erhöht nach gutem Jahresauftakt Prognose -- BMW erzielt Absatzplus -- Apple, Fraport, BVB im Fokus

Broadcom bietet offenbar über 21 Milliarden Euro für Toshiba-Sparte. Chinas Kartellbehörde genehmigt Syngenta-Übernahme durch ChemChina. Wirtschaftsforscher sehen Gefahren für deutschen Aufschwung. QUALCOMM soll Blackberry über 815 Millionen US-Dollar zahlen. Warren Buffett kommt das United Airlines-Desaster teuer zu stehen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 14: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das Vermögen dieser Milliardäre ist seit der Trump-Wahl am stärksten gewachsen
Wer profitierte am stärksten?
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Milliardärsdichte besonders hoch
Hier wohnen die Superreichen
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2016
Wer holt die Krone?
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Eingreifen der USA in Syrien verunsichert die Aktienmärkte. Halten Sie Trumps Angriff auf Syrien für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GAZPROM903276
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.927200
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaAA0JK2A
BASFBASF11
Lufthansa AG823212
E.ON (EON) SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750