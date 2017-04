DGAP-Ad-hoc: DVB Bank SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

DVB Bank SE: Cash compensation for DVB Bank SE shares within the scope of the squeeze-out of minority shareholders fixed at EUR22.60 per share



25-Apr-2017 / 20:35 CET/CEST

- DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main (DZ BANK AG) today affirmed and further specified its demand, expressed on 14 November 2016 to the Board of Managing Directors of DVB Bank SE pursuant to section 327a (1) of the German Public Limited Companies Act (AktG), that a resolution be passed, at DVB Bank SE's General Meeting, on the transfer of shares held by other shareholders of DVB Bank SE (minority shareholders) to DZ BANK AG, the main shareholder, against payment of an appropriate cash compensation.

For this purpose, DZ BANK AG has fixed the cash compensation for transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of DVB Bank SE to DZ BANK AG at EUR22.60 per no-par value bearer share of DVB Bank SE.

The requisite resolution is set to be adopted by DVB Bank SE's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 22 June 2017.



