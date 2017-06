DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Nuclear Fuel Tax Unconstitutional Pursuant to Ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court



07-Jun-2017 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Essen, 07.06.2017 - The German Federal Constitutional Court ruled today that the law on implementation of a nuclear fuel tax is unconstitutional. Subject of the court's ruling was a referral of the Fiscal Court Hamburg in proceedings against a nuclear fuel tax statement concerning the nuclear power plant Grafenrheinfeld in 2011.

Following the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court E.ON SE expects that all pending tax payments made from 2011 to 2016 will be refunded to E.ON totaling to an amount of approximately 2.85 bn. EUR plus interest in a total amount of approximately 450 mio. EUR. The associated result will have a positive effect on consolidated net income, cashflow as well as economic net debt of E.ON SE. Given that this concerns an extraordinary non-operative subject, the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income will not be affected. Thus, E.ON confirms the forecast for full-year 2017.

