DGAP-Ad hoc: Einhell Germany AG

Einhell Germany AG: Financial figures for the year 2016 are confirmed



Financial figures for the year 2016 are confirmed

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

The annual financial accounts of the Einhell-Group for the year 2016 have been confirmed by the supervisory board.

In the business year 2016, the Einhell-Group generated revenue of EUR 487.2 million in comparison with the previous year of EUR 443.8 million.

Earnings before tax amount to EUR 17.0 million (previous year EUR 11.8 million) with a pre-tax yield of 3.5% (previous year 2.7%). Without considering effects out of the Purchase Price Allocation earnings before tax amount to EUR 18.8 million with a pre-tax yield of 3.9%.

An EBIT-Yield of 4.2% (previous year 3.1%) in relation to the turnover has been obtained in the business year 2016. The EBIT increased in comparison with the previous year and amount to EUR 20.5 million (previous year EUR 13.9 million).

The net income after minority's interest amount to EUR 9.3 million (previous year EUR 7.4 million).

The profit per share after minority's is calculated to EUR 2.5 (previous year EUR 1.9).

The board of directors and the supervisory board will propose at the general meeting on 23 June 2017, a dividend of EUR 0.80 per preferred share and EUR 0.74 per common share.

The Einhell-Group continues to show up a very solid balance sheet structure with an equity-ratio of 50.8%.

Landau/Isar, 13 April 2017

The Board of Directors