20.09.2017 21:18
DGAP-Ad hoc: Epigenomics AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG issues new shares by way of private placement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Epigenomics AG issues new shares by way of private placement

20-Sep-2017 / 21:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG issues new shares by way of private placement

Not for distribution in the United States of America

Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017 - Epigenomics AG, Berlin, Germany (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, ISIN: DE0000A11QW50), announces that the Company is raising approximately EUR 5.5 million of gross proceeds in a share capital increase by way of private placement.

The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG, with approval of the Supervisory Board, has today resolved on the increase of the Company's share capital in the amount of EUR 1,279,100.00 by issuing 1,279,100 new registered shares of the Company from the Authorized Capital 2017/I against contribution in cash. The issue price has been set at EUR 4.28 per share.

The capital increase was fully subscribed by institutional investors from Germany and the United States.

The new shares will be issued by way of a private placement with the exclusion of the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and carry dividend rights from January 1, 2017.

Following the registration of the capital increase with the commercial register ("Handelsregister") the subscribed capital of Epigenomics AG will increase to EUR 24,014,360.00. Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase with the commercial register, the admission of the new shares to the regulated market (prime standard), of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected during October 2017. The technical implementation of the capital increase is conducted by Bankhaus Neelmeyer, Bremen, Germany.

Epigenomics AG intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance its current operations and to expand its U.S commercialization capacities for its lead product Epi proColon.

- End of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR -

Contact:
Epigenomics AG, Investor Relations, Peter Vogt, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin, Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 386, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

Disclaimer

This publication is not an offer of any securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States. The shares of Epigenomics AG (the "Shares") have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. There will be no public offering of the Shares in the United States and the Shares will not be registered under the Securities Act.

20-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

611505  20-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=611505&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
21:18 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)
21:18 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)
21:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG erhöht Kapital im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien (dpa-afx)
08.09.17
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)
08.09.17
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)
08.09.17
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen (dpa-afx)
30.08.17
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)
30.08.17
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)

