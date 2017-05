DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous

exceet Group SE: Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer



02-May-2017 / 21:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer Luxembourg, 2 May 2017 - exceet Group SE (ISIN LU0472835155) has just been informed by the potential buyer, who negotiated with its major shareholder Oranje-Nassau Participaties B.V. regarding the acquisition of approx. 27.8% of the voting share capital of the company, that he refrained from further negotiations and therefor he will not make a tender offer. For further information: Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.lu

exceet Group SE

115, avenue Gaston Diderich

L-1420 Luxembourg

Telefon +352 26 29 91 22 ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main About exceet

exceet is an international technology group, which is specialized in the development and production of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.

02-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de