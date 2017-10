DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous

Fair Value REIT-AG: announces changes on the Supervisory Board



23-Oct-2017 / 18:36 CET/CEST

Fair Value REIT-AG announces changes on the Supervisory Board Graefelfing, 23 October 2017 - Fair Value REIT-AG today announced that the chairman of its Supervisory Board, Mr. Rolf Elgeti, and the vice chairman of its Supervisory Board, Mr. Markus Drews, resigned their posts effective at the end of 30 November 2017, observing the resignation period stipulated in the company's articles of association. Mr. Elgeti and Mr. Drews have been members of the Supervisory Board since February 2015 and March 2016, respectively. The successors to the members who have stepped down are to be appointed by a court in a timely manner.

