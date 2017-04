DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



Helsinki, April 6, 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) Ferratum Oyj ("Ferratum") received notifications in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Jorma Jokela, European Recruitment Company Oü and JT Capital Limited. Both European Recruitment Company Oü and JT Capital Limited are entities wholly owned by Jorma Jokela.

The background for the notification is a structural change in the Ferratum Oyj holdings of Jorma Jokela. The total number of shares and voting rights, directly or indirectly held by Jorma Jokela is not affected.

According to the notifications, Jorma Jokela has on April 5, 2017 transferred 3,225,165 shares, which corresponds to 14.85 % of the shares and votes in Ferratum, to European Recruitment Company Oü and 6,058,735 shares, which corresponds to 27.89 % of the shares and votes in Ferratum, to JT Capital Limited.

According to the notifications, the transfers have resulted in that Jorma Jokela holds directly 300,000 shares, which corresponds to 1.38 % of the shares and votes in Ferratum, while European Recruitment Company Oü and JT Capital Limited each hold 6,058,735 shares, which corresponds to 27.89 % of the shares and votes in Ferratum. As the two companies are wholly owned by Jorma Jokela, he holds a total of 12,417,470 shares directly or indirectly, which corresponds to 57.16 % which is equal to the shares and votes in Ferratum that Jorma Jokela held prior to this structural change.

Jorma Jokela, European Recruitment Company Oü and JT Capital Limited have informed Ferratum that they have been granted an exemption by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority from obligations to make any mandatory bid for all securities of Ferratum in relation to the transfers described above.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to eighteen months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2016).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

