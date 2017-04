DGAP-Ad hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA confirms discussions with Akorn, Inc.



07-Apr-2017 / 22:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA confirms that Fresenius Kabi is currently in discussions with Akorn, Inc., a US specialty generic pharmaceutical company, concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn, Inc. Akorn, Inc. shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Entry into a formal agreement of a transaction remains subject to, among other things, approval by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE and the board of directors of Akorn, Inc. There can be no assurance any transaction will result from these discussions, or as to the terms of any such transaction. Neither Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA nor Akorn, Inc. intend to make any additional comments regarding these negotiations unless and until it is appropriate to do so, or a formal agreement has been reached.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE

The Executive Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., 7 April 2017

