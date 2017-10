DGAP-Ad hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

FUCHS PETROLUB slightly adjusts earnings forecast for the full year



23-Oct-2017 / 19:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FUCHS PETROLUB slightly adjusts earnings forecast for the full year

In the first nine months of 2017, the FUCHS PETROLUB Group generated an increase in sales of 10% to EUR 1,862 million (1,702) and a growth of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2% to EUR 281 million (276).

For the full year we expect an unchanged sales growth in the range of 7%-10%. EBIT will be just below or as in the previous year (EUR 371 million) due to the increase of raw material prices and the delayed passing on. Free cash flow before acquisitions will probably not exceed EUR 150 million due to the significant business-related increase in net operating working capital.

Further information will be published in our quarterly statement on the first nine months of the year on October 27, 2017.

Contact:

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Head of Investor Relations

Thomas Altmann

Tel. +49 621 3802-1201

thomas.altmann@fuchs-oil.de