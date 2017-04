DGAP-Ad-hoc: GK Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GK Software AG intends to change its legal form into a European company (SE)



19-Apr-2017 / 19:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schöneck, 10 April 2017. The Management Board and Supervisory Board at GK Software AG decided today to prepare a change of legal form for the firm so that it becomes a European company (Societas Europaea or SE).

The shareholders of GK Software AG will automatically become the shareholders of GK Software SE as a result of the conversion process. There are no adjustments to shareholders' rights and no other repercussions are expected for the customers and employees at GK Software AG as a result of the change of legal form. The company is not planning any modification to the current two-tier board structure consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board either. Schöneck will continue to be the company's headquarters and administrative centre.

The change of legal form requires the approval of the shareholders. The company is aiming to obtain this at the 2017 annual shareholders' meeting, which, according to current planning, will take place on 22 June 2017.

In May 2017, the shareholders of GK Software AG will receive extensive information on the agenda item regarding the planned change of legal form together with their invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting. At the same time, the necessary steps will be introduced in order to guarantee the legally prescribed employee participation as part of the transformation process.

GK Software AG

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

WKN 757142

ISIN DE0007571424

Listed: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

