DGAP-Ad hoc: HelloFresh SE Inhaber-Akt

Berlin, November 1, 2017 - HelloFresh SE ("the Company"), the leading global meal kit brand, has set the final offer price for its shares at EUR 10.25 per share.

In connection with the offering, all 27,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares from a capital increase were placed. Over-allotments in the maximum amount (4,050,000 shares) were made. A greenshoe option relating to 4,050,000 shares to be newly issued by the Company has been granted to the banks if needed to cover re-delivery obligations of the banks resulting from a share loan granted to the banks in connection with the over-allotments.

The total gross proceeds from the IPO amount to approximately EUR 277 million if the greenshoe option is not exercised and approximately EUR 318 million if the greenshoe option is fully exercised. Net proceeds from the capital increase and a potential exercise of the greenshoe option will solely accrue to HelloFresh SE.

The shares of the Company are expected to start trading in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 2, 2017. The securities identification number (WKN) is A16140, the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A161408 and the trading symbol is HFG.



About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world's leading meal kit company, operating in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland and Canada. HelloFresh delivered 33.7 million meals in the 3-month period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017 to 1.3 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in November 2011 in Germany and pioneered the global phenomenon of meal kits. The company has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney and Toronto.

