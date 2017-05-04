DGAP-Ad hoc: KION AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

KION GROUP AG resolves upon capital increase by 8.55 per cent



22-May-2017 / 18:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 MAR

Key Word: Capital Increase

ISIN: DE000KGX8881

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt; Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; EUREX

Market segment: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open market (Freiverkehr) in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; EUREX

KION GROUP AG resolves upon capital increase by 8.55 per cent

Wiesbaden - The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to partially utilize the existing authorized share capital and to increase its share capital, under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, by 8.55 per cent against cash contributions. The share capital will be increased in the amount of nominal EUR 9,300,000.00 against issuance of 9,300,000 new no-par-value bearer shares of the company, which will be entitled to dividend payouts as of the fiscal year 2017. This capital measure is intended to partially refinance the acquisition of Dematic in 2016.

All new shares will be placed with institutional investors in a private placement by means of an "Accelerated Bookbuilding"-Offering at a placement price to be determined. The major shareholder of the company, Weichai Power, will acquire a portion of the new shares corresponding to its current shareholding quota in the amount of approximately 43.3 percent at a price resulting in the course of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure. For a period of 12 months after the date on which the remaining new shares have been admitted to trading on the regulated market, Weichai Power will not sell or otherwise dispose of the new shares that it is to acquire in the share issuance ("Lock-up"), and the admission to trading of these shares will not be applied for before the Lock-up period will have expired. The remaining new shares shall be admitted to trading, with no obligation to publish a prospectus, and shall be included in the current listing in the prime standard segment of the regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a timely manner upon completion of the "Accelerated Bookbuilding"-Offering. The company agreed to a customary obligation not to carry out a further capital increase for 90 days after the consummation of the capital increase.

Wiesbaden, 22 May 2017

