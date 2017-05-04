+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
22.05.2017 18:31
DGAP-Ad hoc: KION AG

DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG resolves upon capital increase by 8.55 per cent

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
KION GROUP AG resolves upon capital increase by 8.55 per cent

22-May-2017 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 MAR

Key Word: Capital Increase
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt; Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; EUREX
Market segment: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open market (Freiverkehr) in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; EUREX
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

KION GROUP AG resolves upon capital increase by 8.55 per cent

Wiesbaden - The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to partially utilize the existing authorized share capital and to increase its share capital, under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, by 8.55 per cent against cash contributions. The share capital will be increased in the amount of nominal EUR 9,300,000.00 against issuance of 9,300,000 new no-par-value bearer shares of the company, which will be entitled to dividend payouts as of the fiscal year 2017. This capital measure is intended to partially refinance the acquisition of Dematic in 2016.

All new shares will be placed with institutional investors in a private placement by means of an "Accelerated Bookbuilding"-Offering at a placement price to be determined. The major shareholder of the company, Weichai Power, will acquire a portion of the new shares corresponding to its current shareholding quota in the amount of approximately 43.3 percent at a price resulting in the course of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure. For a period of 12 months after the date on which the remaining new shares have been admitted to trading on the regulated market, Weichai Power will not sell or otherwise dispose of the new shares that it is to acquire in the share issuance ("Lock-up"), and the admission to trading of these shares will not be applied for before the Lock-up period will have expired. The remaining new shares shall be admitted to trading, with no obligation to publish a prospectus, and shall be included in the current listing in the prime standard segment of the regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a timely manner upon completion of the "Accelerated Bookbuilding"-Offering. The company agreed to a customary obligation not to carry out a further capital increase for 90 days after the consummation of the capital increase.

Wiesbaden, 22 May 2017

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by KION GROUP AG management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to confirm them to future events or developments.

Notice
This publication does not constitute a public offer of securities in Germany. It is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This publication does not constitute an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The securities of KION GROUP AG described herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the laws of any State, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable State laws. KION GROUP AG does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America.

22-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Abraham-Lincoln-Str. 21
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 770-0
Fax: +49 (0)611 770-690
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

576215  22-May-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=576215&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG beschließt Erhöhung des Grundkapitals um 8,55 Prozent
