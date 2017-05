DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Supervisory board of Kontron AG approves conclusion of a Merger Agreement



02-May-2017 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Augsburg, May 2, 2017 - Kontron, a leading global provider of Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), announces that today, the supervisory board of Kontron AG has approved the conclusion of a merger agreement between Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG ("Merger Agreement"). Today, the supervisory board of S&T Deutschland Holding AG has likewise approved the conclusion of the Merger Agreement. The notarization of the Merger Agreement is planned to take place on May 3, 2017. The Merger Agreement is subject to the approvals of the general meetings of Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG. The respective general meetings take place on June 19, 2017 and June 20, 2017, respectively.

It is planned that shareholders of Kontron AG, who do not choose the cash compensation offered by S&T Deutschland Holding AG within the merger but exchange their Kontron AG-shares in S&T Deutschland Holding AG-shares, receive by S&T AG, Linz (Austria), an offer to contribute these shares into S&T AG, Linz (Austria), within the scope of a non-cash capital increase and thus exchange such shares in shares of TecDax listed S&T AG, Linz (Austria). For this purpose, S&T AG, Linz (Austria), has today taken a decision in principle on a non-cash capital increase, excluding subscription rights of the existing shareholders. The exact exchange ratio and the amount of the additional cash‎ compensation are currently being determined, will be resolved subsequently be published timely before the annual general meeting of Kontron AG on June 19, 2017.

###



About Kontron

Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology and a pioneer in secure IoT platform solutions, provides a combined portfolio of hardware, middleware and services. With its leading-edge standard products and solution ready platforms, Kontron enables new technologies and applications across multiple industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best overall application with the highest reliability in embedded technology. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com



For additional information:

Alexandra Habekost

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Kontron

Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086-114

alexandra.habekost@kontron.com

