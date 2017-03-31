Börsentäglich aktuelle Technische Analysen zum Dax® & Co. Hier kostenlos abrufen
18.05.2017 19:21
DGAP-Ad hoc: LION E-Mobility AG

DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG invests in Inboard Technology

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG invests in Inboard Technology

18-May-2017 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION E-Mobility AG invests 250.000 USD in Inboard Technology Inc..
https://www.inboardtechnology.com/
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Inboard Technology is a personal electric vehicle startup from Santa Cruz, California.
The company has developed a unique electric drivetrain for last-mile mobility, and positioned itself in the rapidly growing market of rideables with their first product, the Inboard M1(TM) Electric Skateboard. For the M1, Inboard was the first to develop custom hub motors engineered directly into the wheels and a swappable battery into the deck of the skateboard. A major disadvantage of previous drive trains for rideables was that the mobile transport device had to be pushed or carried with an empty battery. Inboard was able to increase user friendliness with its Manta Drive motor concept, as the skateboard can be moved without additional resistance, even with an empty battery. In the future, our subsidiary LION Smart GmbH will cooperate with Inboard Technology in the area of ​​battery technology and battery management systems for last mile mobility. In addition to electric skateboards, Inboard plans to launch a full range of different form factors for last-mile transportation. . Cooperation in other areas, has been planned and initial activities have already been started.

LION E-Mobility AG has therefore decided to make a significant investment with Inboard Technology Inc.. Furthermore, the management of LION E-Mobility AG has agreed with Inboard Technology Inc. for continued investment as Inboard continues to grow.

Through the investment, LION E-Mobility AG is positioning itself in the fast-growing rideables market with the aim of accelerating the further spread of its battery management system and the group's services into other industries and markets.
The cooperation with Inboard clearly advances the expansion of LION E-Mobility AG into the United States.
 
Quote Ryan Evans, CEO Inboard Technology Actions Sports Inc.:'Inboard is thrilled to partner with the German leader in battery technology, development, and testing. Inboard's partnership with LION enables our Team to continue to be at the forefront of battery technology and the thought leader of the exciting new market of Personal Electric Vehicles (P-EV) '

Quote Daniel Quinger, CEO LION-E-Mobility AG: 'The cooperation with Inboard will help us to position our battery management systems technology in the field of low voltage battery systems more mobility solutions and also help us to gain traction in the North American market. The Inboard team and technology convinced me as an entrepreneur, engineer as well as a skateboarder. We expect our collaboration will mutually benefit both companies.'

18-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Poststraße 14
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich (m:access); Open Market in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

575497  18-May-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=575497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG investiert in Inboard Technology Inc
