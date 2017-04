DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Manz AG: CEO and company founder Dieter Manz plans move to Supervisory Board



Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 Paragraph 1 of Directive (EU) 596/2014 on Market Misuse (Market Misuse Directive) Manz AG: CEO and company founder Dieter Manz plans move to Supervisory Board



Reutlingen, April 25, 2017 - Manz AG, Reutlingen, (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) announces that its CEO, founder and main shareholder, Dieter Manz, intends to put himself forward for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting which is to be held on July 4, 2017 and to step down from the Managing Board. The Supervisory Board is in agreement with both decisions. Changes are planned in the allocation of responsibilities among the company's Managing Board members following the move. Mr Manz's duties as CEO will accordingly in future be undertaken by Eckhard Hörner-Marass who is currently the Chief Technology Officer. He will also be responsible for the strategic business units Energy Storage and Electronics as well as the key areas research & development and business development. In future the responsibilities of Chief Operations Officer Martin Drasch will encompass not only the Production and Purchasing fields together with the Contract Manufacturing and Service reporting segments, but also the strategic business unit Solar which has until now been the responsibility of Mr Manz. Also, as already reported, Gunnar Voss von Dahlen will take up the post of Chief Financial Officer as from June 2017. He will be responsible for the Finance and Controlling, Human Resources, IT, and Organization and Administration divisions. Additional information:



