DGAP-Ad hoc: Medios AG

Medios AG

Medios AG successfully concludes capital increase



18-Sep-2017

Berlin, September 18, 2017 - Medios AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCC8) has successfully concluded the sale of the New Shares from the capital increase using authorized capital which the Management Board and the Supervisory Board had resolved today. The capital increase was more than two times covered.

In the context of the capital increase 1,242,183 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") will be issued and the share capital increased from EUR 12,421,836.00 by EUR 1,242,183.00 to EUR 13,664,019.00. This represents an increase of the share capital of around 10%. The New Shares are entitled to dividends for the 2017 financial year. The statutory subscription rights of Medios AG shareholders were excluded. The New Share were sold to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of EUR 12.30 per New Share. Medios AG will receive gross proceeds from the capital increase amounting to approx. EUR 15.3 million subject to registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register.

The New Shares shall be admitted to trading without a prospectus on the Regulated Market of the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Hamburg-Hannover. The delivery and settlement of the New Shares is expected to take place on 22 September 2017.

M.M.Warburg acted as Sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner for the transaction.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO Medios AG



