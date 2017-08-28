+++ Rendezvous mit Harry - Sendung verpasst? Auf rendezvousmitharry.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Harry noch einmal ansehen. +++
18.09.2017 21:17
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Medios AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG successfully concludes capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Medios AG successfully concludes capital increase

18-Sep-2017 / 21:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS RELEASE IS NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR FORWARDED
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH A DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Medios AG successfully concludes capital increase

Berlin, September 18, 2017 - Medios AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCC8) has successfully concluded the sale of the New Shares from the capital increase using authorized capital which the Management Board and the Supervisory Board had resolved today. The capital increase was more than two times covered.

In the context of the capital increase 1,242,183 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") will be issued and the share capital increased from EUR 12,421,836.00 by EUR 1,242,183.00 to EUR 13,664,019.00. This represents an increase of the share capital of around 10%. The New Shares are entitled to dividends for the 2017 financial year. The statutory subscription rights of Medios AG shareholders were excluded. The New Share were sold to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of EUR 12.30 per New Share. Medios AG will receive gross proceeds from the capital increase amounting to approx. EUR 15.3 million subject to registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register.

The New Shares shall be admitted to trading without a prospectus on the Regulated Market of the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Hamburg-Hannover. The delivery and settlement of the New Shares is expected to take place on 22 September 2017.

M.M.Warburg acted as Sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner for the transaction.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO Medios AG

Contact

Medios AG, Friedrichstraße 113a, 10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 232 5668 0; Fax: +49 30 232 5668 66

E-Mail: ir@medios.ag; www.medios.ag

 

Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Medios AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other juris-diction. In connection with this transaction there has not been nor will there be a public offering and no publication of a securities prospectus.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Medios AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement of securities described in this announcement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only directed at persons who (i)are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended)(the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.)(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the Directive 2010/73/EU), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, a purchase of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

18-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: 030 / 8321 8377
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

610713  18-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=610713&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Medios AG

  • Relevant
    7
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:29 Uhr
NACHBÖRSE (22:00)/XDAX unv. bei 12.559 Pkt (Dow Jones)
21:17 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Medios AG (EQS Group)
21:17 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Medios AG (EQS Group)
21:16 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (dpa-afx)
17:36 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Medios AG (EQS Group)
17:36 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Medios AG (EQS Group)
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG beschließt unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten Kapitals eine Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss im Umfang von bis zu 10 Prozent (dpa-afx)
28.08.17
Medios: Beeindruckendes Wachstumstempo (Aktien-Global)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medios News
RSS Feed
Medios zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medios AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Medios

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Medios News

22.08.17Frankfurt intern: Medios - Apotheken-Groß­händler mit großen Plänen
17.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG
17.08.17DGAP-News: Medios AG: Strategischer Partner kauft Aktienpaket der Medios AG
28.08.17Medios: Beeindruckendes Wachstumstempo
17.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Medios AG
17.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Medios AG
17.08.17DGAP-DD: Medios AG
17.08.17DGAP-DD: Medios AG
17.08.17DGAP-News: Medios AG
17.08.17DGAP-News: Medios AG
Weitere Medios News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  Allianz: gute Halbzeitbilanz für Ambition 2018, weitere Aktienrückkaufe erwartet
UBS: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Gefangen in der Schiebezone
Gold im Korrekturmodus
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: Continental (Weekly) - Zurück in der Erfolgsspur
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
Bundestagswahl 2017: Schwarz-gelbe Börse-Rallye oder rot-rot-grüne Korrektur?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Medios-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Medios Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dax behält Marke von 12600 Punkten im Blick
So ungerecht ist der deutsche Mehrwertsteuer-Wahnsinn
Juncker unterliegt einem Denkfehler
Die größte Spekulationsblase der Geschichte
Warum Anleger bei dieser Wahl neu denken müssen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Goldpreis: Die Profis werden immer mutiger
K+S-Aktie: Jetzt günstig einsteigen?
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Total überfordert: In Norwegen zeigt sich, welche Probleme E-Autos auslösen können
Lidls erfolgreicher Start in den USA hat Folgen, mit denen niemand gerechnet hätte
Statt das iPhone X in Deutschland zu kaufen, kann man zum gleichen Preis nach New York fliegen und es dort kaufen
Die Autoindustrie wird zusammenbrechen, aber nicht nur wegen Tesla, sagt ein Stanford-Dozent
Sicherheitsexperten erklären, wie gefährlich Apples neue Face ID tatsächlich ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handelstag im Plus -- Dow Jones schließt fester -- Deutsche Börse plant offenbar Bonus-Deckel für Kengeter -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus

Infineon-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch - Studie von JPMorgan stützt. Analyst: Die größte Gefahr für Berkshire Hathaway- Anleger ist Warren Buffett selbst. Südzucker-Aktie profitiert von Hoffnung auf mehr Exporte. Reifenhersteller Pirelli kehrt Anfang Oktober an italienische Börse zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 37: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Dieselskandal hat die Reputation der deutschen Wirtschaft beschädigt. Unterstützen Sie deshalb die Forderung der Anti-Korruptions-Organisation nach einem Unternehmensstrafrecht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX beendet Handelstag im Plus -- Dow Jones schließt fester -- Deutsche Börse plant offenbar Bonus-Deckel für Kengeter -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:05 Uhr
Handeln für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision pro Trade
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Volkswagen, Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Vinci, zooplus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100
Siemens AG723610
Nordex AGA0D655